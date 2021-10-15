http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/DrudgeReportFeed/~3/lxOQn3oI9Po/Police-swoop-road-outside-building-MP-David-Amess-holding-constituency-surgery-today.html

Counter terrorism officers are tonight leading the investigation into the murder of Tory MP Sir David Amess, as forces across the country are being urged to launch an ‘immediate review’ of security for politicians.

It comes after horrified onlookers screamed for help as they tried to save the Conservative MP who was brutally stabbed to death in front of them at his Southend constituency surgery.

The popular politician – who won at the last general election with a margin of 14,000 votes – was knifed ‘multiple times’ by a 25-year-old killer – believed to be of a British national of Somali heritage.

His attacker sprinted into the church and stabbed him to death during his weekly surgery as constituents watched in horror.

The Tory MP for Southend West, 69, was meeting locals at the Belfairs Methodist Church, in Eastwood Road North, Leigh-on-Sea, when it happened just at 12.05pm.

Paramedics worked to save the politician on the floor of the Essex church for more than an hour but he could not be saved after the appalling attack, which has left the stalwart MP’s local community in shock.

Tonight a group of 80 mourners have gathered to attend a short-notice vigil in nearby St Peters Catholic Church, where Sir David, who has represented the constituency since 1997, was affectionately referred to as ‘Mr Southend’.

In a poignant tribute, Father Woolnough, leading the service, said: ‘He carried with him that great east London spirit of having no fear and being able to talk to people and the level they’re at. Not all politicians I would say are good at that.’

The murder bore chilling similarities to the killing of Labour MP Jo Cox, who was shot and stabbed multiple times outside her constituency surgery at a local library in Birstall, West Yorkshire, in June 2016 by a right-wing terrorist.

Her sister, Kim Leadbeater, who has since been elected as a Labour MP to Jo’s former Batley and Spen seat, tonight said she felt ‘frightened’ by the attack and that her partner has asked her to step down in the wake of Sir David’s death.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge led an outpouring of grief today, saying they had been left ‘shocked and saddened’ by the fatal attack.

In a statement, the couple said: ‘We are shocked and saddened by the murder of Sir David Amess, who dedicated 40 years of his life to serving his community.

‘Our thoughts and prayers are with his family, friends and colleagues. W&C’

Prime Minister Boris Johnson, meanwhile, said all our hearts are filled with ‘shock’ and ‘sadness’, as he reacted to the loss of the stalwart Conservative MP.

Returning to Downing Street to address the shocking news after a Cabinet away-day in Bristol, the PM said: ‘All our hearts are full of shock and sadness.

‘The reason people are so shocked and sad is above all he was one of the kindest, nicest, most gentle people in politics. He also had an outstanding record of passing laws to help the most vulnerable.’

Meanwhile, Home Secretary Priti Patel condemned the killing of Sir David Amess as an ‘attack on democracy’. Ms Patel said she was ‘devastated’ by the loss of Sir David, who she described as a ‘kind and loyal friend’.

And tonight her spokesman said the Home Secretary had called for an immediate review of security arrangements for MPs.

‘The Home Secretary has asked all police forces to review security arrangements for MPs with immediate effect and will provide updates in due course,’ Ms Patel’s spokesperson said.

MP Sir David Amess has been murdered at his constituency surgery in Leigh. The Tory MP for Southend West, 69, was holding a surgery at the Belfairs Methodist Church, in Eastwood Road North. Sir David pictured outside his surgery earlier this month

Pictured: Essex Police remain on scene at Belfairs Methodist Church in Eastwood Road North, Leigh-on-Sea, Essex, where Conservative MP Sir David Amess has died after he was stabbed several times at a constituency surgery this afternoon

A 25-year-old man is in custody on suspicion of murder after the Conservative MP was stabbed to death this afternoon

A police cordon at the scene of a crime where MP for Southend West, Sir David Amess, was stabbed to death in Leigh-on-Sea

Floral tributes are placed near the scene of a fatal stabbing as police officers stand guard near the Belfairs Methodist Church

A vigil is held for MP David Amess who was stabbed during constituency surgery, at Saint Peter’s Church in Leigh-on-Sea

A man prays as people attend a mass in memory of Conservative British lawmaker David Amess, who was fatally stabbed

A woman wipes her tears as people attend a mass in memory of Conservative British lawmaker David Amess this evening

Sir David, a married father-of-five whose wife Julia is also his part-time caseworker, is the sixth MP to be murdered in the post war era. It is not known if his wife was at the church when her husband was murdered.

Horrified constituents waiting to see the veteran MP, an ardent Brexiteer and royalist, watched in horror as the knifeman stabbed him, calling the police at 12.05pm. Police confirmed Sir David’s death at around 3pm.

Chief constable Ben-Julian Harrington tonight said the 69-year-old Southend West MP was ‘simply dispensing his duties when his life was horrifically cut short’.

A 25-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder following the attack at Belfairs Methodist Church in Leigh-on-Sea near Southend at midday on Friday and remains in custody. The suspect is believed to be a British national with Somali heritage, official sources told the PA news agency.

Mr Harrington said ‘it will be for investigators to determine whether this is a terrorist incident’, adding they will be ‘keeping an open mind’ over the motive.

Meanwhile, an Essex Police source said that an armed response team was involved in apprehending the suspect at the scene after being alerted by a local policing team who were first on the scene, following a 999 call.

One woman ran out of the church in the chaos yelling down the phone after dialling 999, telling the call handler: ‘Someone’s been stabbed, please get here soon, he’s not breathing’. Essex Police held the attacker at the scene and seized a weapon. He is now in custody and arrested on suspicion of murder.

Sir David, a Brexiteer veteran MP who has voted against gay marriage and abortion, was seen laughing and speaking to people on the steps of the church just 15 minutes before he was knifed.

Pictured: the union flag flies at half mast in Downing Street, London, in the wake of the horrific attack this afternoon

Much-loved: A floral tribute left at the scene thanks Sir David Amess for his work to support Surfers Against Sewage

Many of Sir David’s constituents remembered his dedication to the community in Southend where he served for decades

Essex Police at the scene in Southend on Sea on Friday where MP David Amess had been stabbed to death in a daylight attack

Forensic teams and officers were at the scene well into the evening as they considered their investigation into the attack

‘We could see a police cordon set up… (someone outside) told me a woman had come out screaming on the phone, saying ‘someone’s been stabbed, please get here soon, he’s not breathing’,’ the 40-year-old said.

‘There was a lot of talk at the church that it was (Sir David) and plenty of people had seen him outside saying hello to people outside the church 20 minutes before. It’s very shocking’.

Poignantly, Sir David wrote last year about the importance of meeting constituents despite what had happened to Jo Cox. He wrote: ‘She was a young woman with a family going about her duties, as we all do, completely unaware of the threat that she faced.

‘While it is often said that good can come out of someone’s death, it is difficult to see what good can come from this senseless murder’. He also admitted he had been threatened at his home in the past and had to add additional security to his property.

It is understood MPs will now see police present at all MP surgeries, in a major shake-up of security.

A Parliamentary source told MailOnline that it is now essential: ‘The Commons will have a complete review again,’ the source said. ‘Police need to be at surgeries. It is the only solution. It takes something like this to shock everyone into action.’

When asked about whether the death of Sir David Amess Mr Johnson said: ‘I think what we need to do now is let the police get on with the investigation.

‘I am sure that all those issues will be considered in the proper time but I think this is a moment for us to think of Sir David, his wife, his family and our thoughts are very much with them.’

Armed police swamped the Belfairs Methodist Church as the MP was being treated for his wounds on the floor inside. Tragically he couldn’t be saved and was pronounced dead at around 3pm

Police officers attend following the stabbing of UK Conservative MP Sir David Amess as he met with constituents at a constituency surgery

Sir David became the sixth MP to be murdered recently and the first since the death of Jo Cox in 2016. Pictured: the scene

Pictured: Police and paramedics are said to have treated his wounds for more than an hour before he passed away

Pictured: Armed police at the scene after the stabbing happened next to an A-board advertising the MP was in the building

Tonight a group of 80 mourners have gathered to attend a vigil in nearby St Peters Catholic Church to pay their respects

In a poignant tribute, Father Woolnough, leading the service, said: ‘He carried with him that great east London spirit of having no fear and being able to talk to people and the level they’re at. Not all politicians I would say are good at that.’ Members of the church and local community members attended the short-notice vigil this evening, just hours after the MPs death

The Union flags above Downing Street have been lowered to half mast after Conservative MP Sir David Amess was murdered

Flags are seen at half mast after MP David Amess was stabbed during a constituency surgery in Essex earlier today

Pictured: A member of the Southend West Conservative Association lowers the Union Jack Flag to half mast outside Iveagh Hall, the Southend West Constituency office address, following the stabbing of UK Conservative MP Sir David Amess

Sir David’s most recent Twitter post alerted constituents that he was holding a surgery at the location he was attacked by a 25-year-old man

An air ambulance was rushed to the scene, landing in a field behind the church but sadly Sir David died at the scene

Another insider said: ‘We cannot have a disconnect between MPs and their constituents. MPs are already pulling their surgeries because they are worried. But we cannot let them win… the electorate have a right to meet their MP.’

Sir Lindsay Hoyle, Speaker of the House of Commons, said: ‘This is an incident that will send shockwaves across the parliamentary community and the whole country.

However, in response to calls by Priti Patel for an immediate review into MP security, he warned against ‘knee jerk reactions’ but said safety measures for MPs are ‘always being looked at’.

He added: ‘We don’t want a knee jerk reaction now… of course we are going to be looking into these issues and I am speaking with the Home Secretary already.

‘We are getting reassurances out there to MPs, and in fairness chief constables up and down this country are speaking to MPs to reassure them.

‘It’s about reassuring people at this stage, and then afterwards we will take further measures if we need to.’

Earlier Carrie Johnson led the tributes, tweeting: ‘Absolutely devastating news about Sir David Amess. He was hugely kind and good. An enormous animal lover and a true gent. This is so completely unjust. Thoughts are with his wife and their children’.

Secretary of State for Transport Grant Shapps described Sir David Amess as ‘a true parliamentarian’. He tweeted: ‘Awful, tragic news about David.

A dedicated, thoughtful man and a true Parliamentarian, who lost his life while serving the constituents who he worked relentlessly for throughout his career. My thoughts are with his family and friends at this time.’

Judith Cannon, deputy chair of the local Conservative club and friend of the MP, said: ‘I just don’t believe it, how anyone could harm a kind man like David, I don’t know. I cannot understand how anyone could be so wicked to harm this man’.

Cardinal Vincent Nichols said: ‘This death throws a sharp light on to the fact that our Members of Parliament are servants of the people, available to people in their need, especially in their constituencies.

‘This horrific attack, as David was undertaking his constituency surgery, is an attack on our democratic process and traditions.

‘David carried out his vocation as a Catholic in public life with generosity and integrity.

‘He served in Parliament for four decades and was respected by all political parties across the House.

‘His untimely death is a great loss.’

Paying tribute to Sir David, Monsignor Kevin Hale, of Our Lady of Lourdes, Leigh-on-Sea, said: ‘He lived in the next parish but he came to see us often.

‘I have known him for around 18 years. David was a beautiful, affable and approachable person.’

He added that the news of his death was ‘utterly unbelievable – not only to hear of his stabbing but also after to hear he had died. His wife and family are in our hearts and prayers’.

Brendan Cox, the husband of murdered MP Jo Cox, tweeted after the death: ‘My thoughts and love are with David’s family. They are all that matter now. This brings everything back. The pain, the loss, but also how much love the public gave us following the loss of Jo. I hope we can do the same for David now’.

Councillor John Lamb, who was at the scene where Conservative MP Sir David Amess was stabbed, described him as an ‘amicable’ family man.

He said he got the call about the ‘dreadful’ attack just after midday and rushed to the Belfairs Methodist Church in Leigh-on-Sea, but that the surrounding roads had already been cordoned off by police.

Mr Lamb said the MP had not been taken to hospital, but that there were two ambulances at the scene and ‘they’ve been working on him all that time here’. He’s a family man, he’s got four daughters and a son,’ he said.

‘He’s always trying to help people and especially refugees he’s tried to help. He’s a very amicable person and he does stick by his guns, he says what he believes and he sticks by it.’

Conservative MP and former Cabinet minister David Davis tweeted: ‘Our thoughts and prayers are with the family, friends and staff of Sir David Amess.

‘He was a thoroughly kind and decent man who above all else cared strongly for his constituents and worked hard for them over his distinguished career. We have all lost a good friend.’

Flowers and a balloon left at the scene, following the stabbing of Sir David Amess as he met with constituents at a surgery

Monsignor Kevin Hale, of Our Lady of Lourdes, Leigh, described Sir David as a ‘beautiful, affable and approachable person’ as mourners attended a vigil for the popular MP this evening. Pictured (right): A woman lays flowers near the scene in Southend

Health Secretary Sajid Javid tweeted: ‘Devastated to learn of Sir David Amess’ murder. A great man, a great friend, and a great MP killed while fulfilling his democratic role.

‘My heart goes out to Julia, his family, and all who loved him. Let us remember him and what he did with his life.’

Secretary of State for Northern Ireland Brandon Lewis described Sir David Amess as ‘one of life’s truly nice people’.

He tweeted: ‘I knew David both from my days as a councillor in Essex and as a fellow MP.

‘One of life’s truly nice people, a gentleman, who was always ready to give his help to anyone who needed it.

‘So shocked and saddened by this awful news. My thoughts are with his family and loved ones.’

Communities Secretary Michael Gove tweeted: ‘David Amess’s passing is heart-breakingly sad. Just terrible, terrible news.

‘He was a good and gentle man, he showed charity and compassion to all, his every word and act were marked by kindness. My heart goes out to his family.’

Meanwhile, Kim Leadbeater, Labour MP for Batley and Spen in West Yorkshire, said she felt ‘frightened’ following the attack on the Tory MP at a constituency surgery in Leigh-on-Sea, in Essex, on Friday.

And her family, who lost Ms Cox when she was murdered moments before she arrived at a constituency surgery in 2016, knew the pain that Sir David’s loved-ones will have to endure.

Asked how she felt, Ms Leadbeater said: ‘Totally shocked by what has happened to think that something so horrific could happen again to another MP, to another family. And scared and frightened – a real rollercoaster of emotions.

‘But the shock and the feelings for us as a family, obviously what we went through and another family are going through that again, it’s horrific.

Police were still on the scene hours after the attack happened collecting evidence, which witnesses said happened

Armed police at the scene outside Belfairs Methodist Church in Leigh-on-Sea where MP David Amess was stabbed to death

Police officers were seen speaking to potential witnesses after the shocking violence unfolded in broad daylight

‘It’s hard to put into words how that feels for me. The main people I am thinking about are David’s family, his friends and the community he represents and has represented for such a long time.

‘I think that’s the thing that people need to understand, it’s about a lot of people whose lives have changed forever today.’

‘My partner came home and he said didn’t want me to do it any more because the next time that phone goes, it could be a different conversation. There are so many layers to this.

‘At the heart of it are David’s family and friends. I know for them now that their lives will never be the same again, they will think about this every single day for the rest of their lives.

‘Even David’s staff – so many other people today will have been out there trying to do the right thing, trying to do a really important job in public life, and this happens. I cannot believe that this has happened.

She added: ‘It feels very raw for me.

‘I know from messages I have received from politicians across the political spectrum, for them it is incredibly raw.

‘The main people on my mind are David’s family and friends and I know the rollercoaster that they will now be on. There’s so little that you can say because it’s happened.’

Labour Party leader Sir Keir Starmer, meanwhile, said it was a ‘dark and shocking day’ after MP Sir David Amess was stabbed at a constituency meeting on Friday.

‘My heart goes out to David’s wife and children, his staff, friends and constituents,’ he said.

‘This is a dark and shocking day. The whole country will feel it acutely, perhaps the more so because we have, heartbreakingly, been here before.

‘Above all else, today I am thinking of David, of the dedicated public servant that he was and of the depth of positive impact he had for the people he represented. Informed by his faith, David had a profound sense of duty, that I witnessed first hand in Parliament.

‘His Catholicism was central to his political life and he was highly respected across Parliament, within the church, and in the Christian community.

‘Let us come together in response to these horrendous events. We will show once more that violence, intimidation and threats to our democracy will never prevail over the tireless commitment of public servants simply doing their jobs.’

There has been an outpouring of grief from MPs at the murder of Sir David Amess

An ambulance is driven through the police corden after the death of the Tory MP in Leigh-on-Sea, Essex

The scene near Belfairs Methodist Church, in Eastwood Road North where MP Sir David Amess was stabbed

Sir David, a married father-of-five whose wife Julia is also his part-time caseworker, is the sixth MP to be murdered since the Second World War, and the ninth in history.

One woman ran out of the church in the chaos yelling down the phone after dialling 999, telling the call handler: ‘Someone’s been stabbed, please get here soon, he’s not breathing’. Essex Police held the attacker at the scene and seized a weapon. He is now in custody and arrested on suspicion of murder

It is believed Sir David has been receiving treatment at the scene for his injuries for more than an hour before he was confirmed dead. Earlier this year he spoke out about anti-social behaviour and knife crime.

He was a firm supporter of Brexit and the Leave Means Leave campaign. Sir David opposed bills furthering LGBT rights, including equal age of consent and same-sex marriage. He said present strategies were not working and said there needed to be more preventative measures.

His last message on Twitter alerted constituents he was holding a surgery told and the location of where it was being held.

Essex Police said: ‘We were called to reports of a stabbing in Eastwood Road North, Leigh-on-Sea shortly after 12.05pm today.

‘Officers were on scene shortly after, arrested a man and recovered a knife. He is currently in custody.

‘We are not looking for anyone else in connection with the incident and do not believe there is an ongoing threat to the wider public.

‘We want to thank the public who alerted us to the incident so quickly.

‘We need anyone who saw anything or has CCTV, dash cam or doorbell footage to contact us.’

Sir David was selected to contest the Basildon seat and was elected as an MP June 9, 1983.

East Ham MP Stephen Timms, who was stabbed at a constituency surgery in 2010, know him well and am thinking of him with very best wishes as we await further news.’

London Mayor Sadiq Khan tweeted: ‘Truly awful news. My thoughts and prayers are with David Amess MP, his family, staff and the community at this incredibly difficult time.’

One witness called the incident ‘very distressing’ and described seeing someone being taken out of the building and put into the back of a police car, before he was asked to leave the area.

‘At that point obviously we knew something serious had happened,’ he told LBC.

‘Within five minutes we’d been informed by someone who was actually in the building what had happened and apparently he (Sir David Amess) had been stabbed quite a few times. It’s very distressing that’s for sure.’

He added: ‘It’s a nice area… it’s not something that you’d see happening round this area that’s for sure.

‘It’s just a residential street with a Methodist church on the road and you don’t often hear of things like this going on down this way.

‘To have it next door to where you’re working is obviously very upsetting and very unlike what it’s like round here. It’s very odd and it’s very distressing, that’s for sure.’

A spokesman for Sir David’s office in Westminster said: ‘The incident has happened. I don’t know what the incident is. We are still waiting.’

An employee of Jean’s Laundry, near Belfair’s Methodist Church, said she did not know anything about the situation but had seen emergency service vehicles go by.

‘We just saw all the police and the ambulances turning up, it was probably about half past 12 or just before then,’ she told the PA news agency.

‘I saw about two or three ambulances and then an undercover police car and other police cars going past.

‘There’s usually people walking past, elderly people walking to the shops. We’ve still got no idea what’s going on, we’re not very busy on a Friday and no one has come in to talk to us about it.’

Meanwhile locals have Baptist minister Rev Steve Tinning said Sir David held his constituency surgery at his Leigh Road Baptist Church only last week.

‘David had been touring local churches for his surgeries following the lockdown and for this awful thing to happen only a week later has shocked us all and of course reflected on what might have happened

Sir David Amess was pleased to attend an event in Parliament yesterday to support #OnePunchAwarenessWeek

Pictures showed that police have cordoned off the scene in the aftermath of the attack and said they had arrested one man

‘It’s a massive loss. I don’t know whether there will be a review of security arrangements for MPs in the light of this, but David would always want to be accessible to local people.

‘We used to pull his leg about the way he was so willing and ready to turn up when he was asked at events and when people needed help.

‘I just think that’s the kind of person he is. We didn’t agree on everything, of course, but there were plenty of occasions when David would vote against his party having listened to the views of local people and you can’t say fairer than that.’

Rev Steve Tinning added that Sir David had helped him in the past on various refugee-related enquiries.

He said: ‘Specifically, I spoke to him mostly about refugee issues. We have a family of Syrian refugees that live in a house that the church owns, and they needed to be reunited with their son that they were separated from when they left Syria.

‘David was extremely helpful in writing letters to the Home Office, and ultimately, we were able to reunite the family.

‘David’s also supported me in national issues around refugees and bringing amendments into parliament to try to encourage more family reunion.’

Meanwhile, around 80 people have attended a short-notice vigil in memory of Sir David.

Father Woolnough told the service: ‘Have you ever known Sir David Amess without that happy smile on his face? Because the greeting he would always give you was always that happy smile.

‘He carried with him that great east London spirit of having no fear and being able to talk to people and the level they’re at. Not all politicians I would say are good at that.

‘He invited myself to a wonderful evening at the House of Commons to have a look around it in the evening, to go into the gallery and listen to a debate, and we went to a Mass and we were allowed a few minutes in the gallery.

‘There was still enough MPs to make a noise and we had a little lad with us – this must have been four or five years ago – who said to us ‘Father Jeff, why do Members of Parliament shout at each other and why are they so rude?’

‘Perhaps he could be the next prime minister. We need someone across all parties who could listen, and David was that man.’

He also described the MP as a ‘fine gentleman and a knight of the realm’ who was much loved by all members of the community.

Many of those gathered at the vigil at St Peter’s Catholic Church were in tears as the priest paid tribute to Sir David.

He said: ‘He died doing the thing he loved most and that was meeting his constituents. He was old school and he knew how to enjoy most things.

‘He was a great friend to us and the Catholic Church. We could always count on Sir David in the House of Commons, especially on pro life matters’

The vigil was held less than quarter a mile from the Methodist Church where Sir David was stabbed to death.

Media opportunities to film the start of a Cabinet meeting on Friday have been cancelled, as was a planned interview with Prime Minister Boris Johnson, which was due to take place afterwards.

‘Praying for another MP just carrying out his job’: Shocked politicians say MPs ‘should be able to do their job without fear’ as Sir David Amess becomes 10th to be attacked while in office

There are fresh fears for MPs’ safety after Conservative MP Sir David Amess was stabbed at a constituency surgery this afternoon.

The MP for Southend West, 69, was stabbed ‘multiple times’ by a man as he spoke to constituents at Belfairs Methodist Church in Leigh-on-Sea.

MPs from across Parliament quickly sent their best wishes to Sir David who was pronounced dead at the scene this afternoon.

Several also called for greater security for politicians after the attack, which follows the murder of Labour MP Jo Cox in 2016.

Conservative MP and former party leader Sir Iain Duncan Smith said he is ‘very worried’ to have heard Sir David Amess was stabbed ‘a number of times, not just once’.

He told the BBC News channel: ‘Obviously at the moment right now all I can think of are prayers for him and his family, […] and them for the most terrible emotions they must be going through.

‘The reality for us is that we see constituents all the time, both in their houses and in surgeries. We’re out and about, we’re always available, we must be available, it’s the most critical bit of what makes the British parliamentary system I think one of the most accessible in the world, and that’s because we want it that way.

‘We don’t want to be cowed or frightened into doing something different, and I certainly won’t, and I know my colleagues will feel the same.

‘So I hope this is resolved very, very quickly, as I say, but we will certainly want to continue the way that we do things.

‘Of course there may be some other elements that may be added to it, but notwithstanding that I want my constituents to have full access and I’m sure David would have felt the same.’

East Ham MP Stephen Timms, who was stabbed at a constituency surgery in 2010, wrote on Twitter: ‘Appalled to hear of the attack on @amessd-southend today. I know him well and am thinking of him with very best wishes as we await further news.’

Former prime minister David Cameron tweeted: ‘Very alarming and worrying news reports coming from Leigh-on-Sea. My thoughts and prayers are with Sir David Amess and his family.’