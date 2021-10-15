https://redstate.com/mike_miller/2021/10/15/stand-up-comic-biden-lackey-says-kamala-harris-has-done-a-tremendous-job-on-border-crisis-n457497
About The Author
Related Posts
I Want To Be Excited for the Upcoming Matrix Film…But
September 13, 2021
Kyrsten Sinema Goes Full Savage on the White House
October 8, 2021
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy