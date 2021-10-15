https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/10/taiwan-deaths-vaccination-covid-19/

More people have died from the vaccine than the virus in Taiwan.

According to NTD news there are now 865 deaths linked to the COVID vaccines.

There are 845 deaths linked to the virus.

OMG!

NTD reported:

TRENDING: Biden Begs OPEC and US Oil Companies to Pump More Oil as Prices Surge After He Cracked Down on US Production (VIDEO)

In Taiwan, the number of people dying after their COVID-19 vaccination is exceeding the number of deaths from the virus itself. Taiwan’s health authorities say that as of Monday, deaths after vaccination reached 865. While deaths from the virus are 845.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

