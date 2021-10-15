https://www.dailywire.com/news/the-daily-wire-announces-more-casting-for-gina-carano-vehicle-terror-on-the-prairie

The Daily Wire revealed further details about the Gina Carano-led thriller “Terror on the Prairie” Friday, announcing it has added Gabriel-Kane Day-Lewis to the cast.

Day-Lewis, a singer-songwriter and model, is the son of Oscar-winning actor Daniel Day-Lewis (“Last of the Mohicans”) and actress Isabella Adjani (“Braveheart”). As a child, he starred in the 2002 French drama “Adolphe,” and last year was the face of the Italian luxury fashion house Ermenegildo Zegna’s Spring/Summer campaign. In “Prairie,” the 26-year-old will play opposite Carano as “The Kid,” an outlaw whose outward innocence acts as a mask for a darker reality.

As The Daily Wire previously reported, the conservative media company originally expected a contemporary thriller based on the Eric Red novel “White Knuckle” to be its first release starring Carano. But producer Dallas Sonnier (“Bone Tomahawk” and “Run Hide Fight”) said the looming threat of vaccine mandates convinced the company to put that project on hold in favor in favor of “Prairie.”

“With the precariousness of the current Hollywood landscape and the remarkable overreach by its ruling class, we made the tough, but prudent choice to ride further out into the wild west to make movies on our own terms,” he said, adding, “The Daily Wire has given Gina and our team all the support any producers could ask for. Now, we must go make them proud by producing something that is truly great.”

The former “Mandalorian” star and MMA athlete made a surprise video appearance at The Daily Wire’s live event at Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium on Tuesday, telling attendees, “After we announced our first project this summer, the Hollywood unions started debating vaccine mandates for cast and crew, and I wasn’t into that. I don’t believe anybody gets to make your medical choices for you, and I’m not willing to force masks and vaccines on anyone else.”

Other details reported earlier in the week:

Directed by Michael Polish, best known for “Northfork” and “The Astronaut Farmer,” the film centers on a pioneer family living on the Great Plains of Montana who must fight for their lives against a gang of vicious outlaws. It co-stars veteran character actor Nick Searcy (“The Shape of Water” and “Justified”), as well as MMA fighter Cowboy Cerrone, comedian Tyler Fischer, Heath Freeman (“Skateland”), and Samaire Armstrong (“The O.C.,” “Dirty, Sexy Money”). Polish said the opportunity to film a story based in the iconic West particularly attracted him to the project. “Returning to my home state of Montana to direct a western for Dallas and Amanda, a rare of breed of producers who I truly respect, had tremendous appeal,” he said.

Shooting on “Prairie” has now begun in Montana, with a planned release date in the spring of 2022. State-side, it will be available for streaming on DailyWire.com exclusively to Daily Wire members, while “The Hurt Locker” distributor Voltage Pictures will be taking on international sales.

The Daily Wire is one of America’s fastest-growing conservative media companies and counter-cultural outlets for news, opinion, and entertainment. Get inside access to The Daily Wire by becoming a member.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

