https://granitegrok.com/blog/2021/10/the-most-vaccinated-state-in-the-us-has-record-positive-covid-cases-and-they-have-no-clue-why
About The Author
Related Posts
“Smart Toilets”: Big Tech Wants to Monitor What’s Coming Out of Your A**
September 24, 2021
After FDA’s Approval of Covid Vaccine, Pfizer Suddenly Recalls Drug Linked to Cancer
September 18, 2021
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy