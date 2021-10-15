https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/10/15/the-reason-pete-buttigieg-even-has-12-weeks-of-paternity-leave-is-because-of-donald-trump/

Here’s a reminder as libs try to paint Republicans in a negative light over Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg taking 12 weeks of paternity leave, it was President Donald Trump who made this happen:

After years of unrealized promises by other politicians, President Trump signed paid parental leave for the federal civilian workforce into law. pic.twitter.com/aPkfeMzhPQ — The White House 45 Archived (@WhiteHouse45) January 6, 2020

It’s a fact:

Ivanka: This week “after 3 years of relentless advocacy, Congress agreed to offer paid parental leave to all federal employees.” She credited Trump. The 12 weeks paid leave for 2.1M federal workers hasn’t passed yet, but congressional leaders have signaled it’s likely to. pic.twitter.com/u1Pq9ZPvS9 — Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) December 12, 2019

And this was endorsed by the Republican Party at the time:

In 2019, President Trump worked with Congress to secure paid parental leave for all Federal employees in the 2019 National Defense Authorization Act.

@realDonaldTrump has made expanding access to child care & paid family leave—for ALL Americans—a priority of his Administration. — GOP (@GOP) December 30, 2019

As well as by Dems:

With my signature, the National Defense Authorization Act, which ends the unjust “widow’s tax” & secures 12 weeks of paid parental leave for federal workers, heads to the President’s desk for his signature. Thank you, @RepAdamSmith, for your patriotic, persistent leadership. pic.twitter.com/qM9YONalKM — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) December 20, 2019

And:

Proud the annual defense bill will provide all federal employees 12 weeks paid parental leave 2 million employees won’t have to choose caring for a newborn or putting food on the table I’ve fought for this for a long time I’ll keep fighting to make this a reality for everyone pic.twitter.com/HMgc0O8dKc — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) December 10, 2019

Now, with that said, the Secretary of Transportation should not take paternity leave in the middle of a port and airline crisis and everyone should be able to agree on that:

“OMG you just don’t think a gay man should take paternity leave,” is the predictable deflection of those who don’t want to defend the SECRETARY OF TRANSPORTATION OF THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA bailing on his duties for TWO MONTHS during a supply chain crisis. — Erick Erickson (@EWErickson) October 15, 2021

