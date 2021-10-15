https://www.americaoutloud.com/the-weaponization-of-federal-agencies-against-american-freedoms/

Unelected federal bureaucratic agencies are exercising increasingly expansive regulatory power and abusive control over broad aspects of our lives and liberties. In the process, we unconscionably surrender our national sovereignty, heritage, and freedoms to treacherously transformative control by tyrants. Here are a dozen examples of federal agencies run amuck:

Environmental Protection Agency:

EPA’s application of the Clean Air Act to declare CO2 (plant food) as a “pollutant” has had egregiously profound influences on regulatory anti-fossil policies impacting transportation, heating, and air conditioning, and industrial and agricultural production. These inflationary actions are escalating fuel, food, and commodity prices that impose the heaviest burdens on low-income individuals and families.

Department of Interior:

Federal Judge Terry Doughty has blocked Joe Biden’s executive order (EO) directing the department to suspend new oil and gas leases on federal lands and waters, stating that such power “lies solely with Congress.” In the interim, Interior Department permits issued for drilling on federal land declined to 171 in August from 671 in April, driving energy costs even higher.

Department of Transportation:

Biden EOs direct the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) and EPA to propose raising corporate average fuel economy (CAFE) standards 8% annually for new 2024-2026 model year passenger cars and light trucks, along with more stringent greenhouse gas (GHG) tailpipe emissions for 2023 and later model years. This is intended to push more electric vehicles onto the already stressed U.S. power grid “as an issue of environmental justice.”

Security and Exchange Commission:

In September, the Democrat-controlled House of Representatives voted to pass a party-line bill supporting Biden administration SEC plans to impose new Environmental Social and Governance (ESG) standards and disclosure rules requiring publicly traded companies to disclose “climate risks” allegedly caused by oil, gas, and coal production and use as part of their agenda to punish investors.

Housing and Urban Development:

The single biggest item in President Biden’s “infrastructure” bill, now being negotiated with Congress, is $213 billion he claims will be used to “increase affordable housing.” This will put the federal government in charge of local zoning to install apartment buildings throughout single-family-home neighborhoods as a condition for obtaining HUD community development block grants. This is near twice the amount proposed to be spent on roads, bridges, and other real infrastructure projects.

Internal Revenue Service:

Far-left Democrats desperate for revenue to offset trillions in planned new spending are earmarking $80 billion in new funding to hire an army of additional auditors to review every American’s bank account above a $600 balance, or with more than $600 of transactions in a year. Although the Biden White House has said it’s open to lifting the threshold to $10,000, the data dive would still apply to nearly every active checking account.

Federal Bureau of Investigation:

The FBI went to great lengths to con the FISA court into issuing spying warrants into the 2016 Trump presidential campaign based upon phony opposition research funded by the Clinton campaign and Democrat National Committee. By contrast, the agency sat on Hunter Biden’s laptop materials for a year revealing foreign influence-peddling kickbacks to Joe, “the big guy,” information that mainstream and social media blocked prior to the 2020 election.

Department of Education:

A coalition of 20 state attorneys general has called in a letter to Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona for the Biden administration to withdraw racist and propagandist proposals from the Department of Education that are meant to promote critical race theory (CRT) and the New York Times’ “1619 Project” in classrooms under American History and Civics Education programs teaching diversity and the effects of “systemic” inequality.

Department of Justice:

On October 4, Attorney General Merrick Garland directed the FBI and U.S. attorneys to target any “threats of violence, intimidation, and harassment” by legitimately concerned K-12 parents directed toward school board members and other personnel regarding protests over the teaching of toxic CRT, essentially branding and intimidating those who dare to oppose such indoctrination as acts of domestic terrorism… a capricious pretext for federal criminal investigation and prosecution.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration

President Biden plans to impose an executive order COVID-19 vaccination mandate for all federal government employees, contractors, and military personnel… plus an OSHA ruling that directs all businesses with 100 or more employees to make vaccination a condition of employment. Irrationally, not even millions of individuals who have recovered from COVID with more robust and longer-lasting natural immunity are exempted.

Department of Defense:

A politicized Biden Pentagon has been weaponized against active-duty members of our own U.S. military with critical race theory indoctrination, intrusive surveillance of private social media accounts for any signs of “extremist” white supremacy statements, along with that imposition of involuntary COVID vaccine requirements regardless of natural immunity or potentially face “administrative or non-judicial punishment” including relief of duties or discharge.”

Department of Homeland Security:

Ironically, the same administration issuing vaccine mandates for government workers and military personnel imposes no requirements upon countless unchecked and unvaccinated illegal southern border crossers from all over the planet who are being transferred at taxpayer expense to infect neighborhoods and burden medical health care, school programs, and other community services near you.

