Attorney General Merrick Garland’s memo earlier this month announcing the mobilization of the FBI to act on threats against school board members and educators was an obvious attempt to intimidate parents upset about what their kids are being taught.

Here’s the memo:

Republican Sen. Josh Hawley called the Garland memo and ensuing actions “a deliberate attempt to chill parents from showing up to school board meetings.”

However, the Washington Post fact-checkers focused in on claims the DOJ would have “spies” at some school board meetings:

Those four Pinocchios are entirely based on Merrick Garland’s memo, as if any planned overreach would be detailed in that public statement.

Hopefully they at least got a gift basket from the DNC.

The media knows instinctively what to do.

Would the FBI lie? Maybe somebody should ask Andrew McCabe. Wait, never mind.

