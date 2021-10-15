https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/10/15/time-again-to-play-wapo-fact-check-or-biden-doj-press-release/

Attorney General Merrick Garland’s memo earlier this month announcing the mobilization of the FBI to act on threats against school board members and educators was an obvious attempt to intimidate parents upset about what their kids are being taught.

Here’s the memo:

BREAKING: Attorney General Merrick Garland has instructed the FBI to mobilize against parents who oppose critical race theory in public schools, citing “threats.” The letter follows the National School Board Association’s request to classify protests as “domestic terrorism.” pic.twitter.com/NhPU03YOYq — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) October 4, 2021

Republican Sen. Josh Hawley called the Garland memo and ensuing actions “a deliberate attempt to chill parents from showing up to school board meetings.”

However, the Washington Post fact-checkers focused in on claims the DOJ would have “spies” at some school board meetings:

New #FactChecker –> The false GOP claim that the Justice Dept. is spying on parents at school board meetings https://t.co/6lxYCJn6gL — Glenn Kessler (@GlennKesslerWP) October 15, 2021

Those four Pinocchios are entirely based on Merrick Garland’s memo, as if any planned overreach would be detailed in that public statement.

Does your back hurt from carrying all that water for the Biden Admin? — Abigail Marone 🇺🇸 (@abigailmarone) October 15, 2021

This is not a fact check. It’s a DOJ press release. https://t.co/RgvfSZApN9 — Abigail Marone 🇺🇸 (@abigailmarone) October 15, 2021

Glenn is once again beclowning himself as a tried and true liberal hack. Gotta say — if @ComfortablySmug had a #HackMadness right now, it’s safe to say Kessler would go pretty far https://t.co/ixN0pWSSc3 — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) October 15, 2021

It is without fail that when a Democrat is accused of something so serious, that Glenn Kessler will attempt to ride to their rescue every single time. It’s like clockwork. “Fact-checking” over the last several years has been a complete joke. https://t.co/6LmytpaKMJ — Sister Toldjah 😁 (@sistertoldjah) October 15, 2021

Are they paying you in cash or check? — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) October 15, 2021

Hopefully they at least got a gift basket from the DNC.

This DOJ memo is unprecedented. The entire point is to send a chilling effect in hopes of intimidating & silencing parents. Why are you guys defending the Biden Administration for doing this???? https://t.co/vGZQbDPhx3 — Kelli Ford (@KelliAFord) October 15, 2021

The media knows instinctively what to do.

What qualifies one as a fact checker? Deciding to support propaganda over truth does NOT make you a fact checker. It makes you part of the dictatorship. — Future Senator of Maine (@chaxx317) October 15, 2021

The Justice Department wants to spy on parents at school board meetings. Anyone with a brain can see it. Except the “fact checkers” from the Washington Post like @GlennKesslerWP & @rizzoTK. https://t.co/E8ZGcH5zWz — House Judiciary GOP (@JudiciaryGOP) October 15, 2021

And we can totally trust the FBI and the Justice Department to be honest and transparent. https://t.co/FucoZYSsgu — King Explosion Murder (@GenghisKhet) October 15, 2021

Would the FBI lie? Maybe somebody should ask Andrew McCabe. Wait, never mind.

