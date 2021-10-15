http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/DrudgeReportFeed/~3/FH27rx5g5o0/

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A North Texas trucking company owner says moving the Port of Los Angeles to 24/7 service is a step in the right direction because it will get more freight into the U.S, but points out there are a lot more supply chain problems to be worked out.

In Gerald Goldsby’s 25-plus years in the trucking industry, he’s never experienced a situation like this as a small fleet owner.

“I’m getting more calls, more emails from brokers wanting to know if I have a truck in their area,” he said.

He, and others working in the industry said this due to a shortage in truck drivers.

“We’ve lost some guys to the pandemic, drivers,” Goldsby said. “Just for fear of being exposed, decided to not be on the road.”

“We need to do a better job of marketing truck driving, supply chain and logistics as an industry and that’s something that’s definitely happening but it needs to happen more,” logistics broker Sherman Barnes said.

With fewer drivers on the road, trucking companies can raise their rates according to the demand for their services.

This usually means businesses will raise prices and consumers will pay more for products that they wait longer for.

“It’s just going to take time and getting more people in the workforce,” Goldsby said.

He estimates about two more years and has a message for holidays shoppers.

“It’s going to be crazy,” he said. “It’s not just a shortage with drivers, there’s a shortage in warehouse workers, retail workers, everywhere you go”

His advice: buy your gifts early and be patient.