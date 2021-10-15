https://thehill.com/blogs/blog-briefing-room/news/577026-trump-criticizes-justice-for-restoring-mccabes-benefits

Former President TrumpDonald TrumpMcCabe wins back full FBI pension after being fired under Trump Biden’s Supreme Court reform study panel notes ‘considerable’ risks to court expansion Bennie Thompson not ruling out subpoenaing Trump MORE criticized the Justice Department on Friday for restoring former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe Andrew George McCabeMcCabe wins back full FBI pension after being fired under Trump Andrew McCabe says Nassar case represents ‘worst dereliction of duty’ he’s seen at FBI Capitol Police warning of potential for violence during rally backing rioters: report MORE’s retirement benefits.

McCabe was fired by former Attorney General Jeff Sessions Jefferson (Jeff) Beauregard SessionsMcCabe wins back full FBI pension after being fired under Trump Overnight Hillicon Valley — Apple issues security update against spyware vulnerability Stanford professors ask DOJ to stop looking for Chinese spies at universities in US MORE just a day before he was set to retire due to allegations he lied about leaking Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonMcCabe wins back full FBI pension after being fired under Trump Bill Clinton hospitalized with sepsis We have a presidential leadership crisis — and it’s only going to get worse MORE’s use of her private email server while she was secretary of State.

“Isn’t it terrible that all of Andrew McCabe’s benefits, pensions, salary, etc., were just fully reinstated by the Justice Department? This is yet another mockery to our Country. Among other things, McCabe’s wife received hundreds of thousands of dollars in campaign contributions from Hillary Clinton and the Democrats while Crooked Hillary was under investigation, which was quickly dropped, of course,” Trump said in a statement.

“What a bad chapter this has been for the once storied FBI—I hate to see it happening, so many GREAT people work there,” he added.

Prosecutors never charged McCabe with making false statements to the police with a settlement reached Thursday that gives McCabe his full retirement benefits.

He will also get his missed pensions, around $200,000, and the government will pay the $500,000 attorney fees from the case.

The settlement did not have the Justice Department admit to any wrongdoing.

“Politics should never play a role in the fair administration of justice and Civil Service personnel decisions,” McCabe said Thursday.

“I hope that this result encourages the men and women of the FBI to continue to protect the American people by standing up for the truth and doing their jobs without fear of political retaliation,” he added.

