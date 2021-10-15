https://noqreport.com/2021/10/15/trust-the-science-why-we-need-some-healthy-skepticism-about-science-and-medicine/

Science and medicine are awesome. But the study of history should encourage some reasonable pause on contemporary claims of science and medicine.

By reasonable pause, I mean a healthy skepticism. Not an absolute or dogmatic or radical skepticism, but just taking some time for some caution for when science and medicine are promoted seemingly as gospel truth (and to doubt is considered sin).

Why do I say this? Here are my reasons — reasons from history.

A few hundred years ago in science, it was once considered “settled” that the earth was the center of our solar system. But now, thanks to Copernicus and Galileo and many other scientists, we realize this is not true (i.e., the sun is the center). Deadly Medical Advice

Not long ago, smoking cigarettes was considered fine — I remember advertisements featuring doctors promoting cigarettes. But now we realize that smoking has close causal connections with cancer.

Not long ago, too, the drug thalidomide was considered good and safe medicine for helping pregnant women deal with morning sickness. But now we realize that thalidomide caused deformities in thousands of children. As history shows, the fact is that the self-correction process takes time. More recently, surgical “transitions” from female […]