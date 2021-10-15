https://thehill.com/homenews/media/576920-tucker-carlson-mocks-buttigieg-over-paternity-leave

Fox News host Tucker CarlsonTucker CarlsonFox News signs book deal with HarperCollins Judge: Request for Tucker Carlson personnel files is ‘intrusive’ Republicans criticizing Afghan refugees face risks MORE mocked Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg Pete ButtigiegOvernight Energy & Environment — Presented by ExxonMobil — Climate divides conservative Democrats in reconciliation push 12 top U.S. officials to join Biden at major climate conference White House scrambles to avert supply chain crisis MORE on Thursday for taking paternity leave following the birth of his adopted twins.

“Pete Buttigieg has been on leave from his job since August after adopting a child. Paternity leave, they call it. Trying to figure out how to breastfeed, no word on how that went,” Carlson said on his primetime show.

Tucker Carlson mocks Pete Buttigieg for taking paternity leave: “Paternity leave, they call it, trying to figure out how to breastfeed, no word on how that went.” pic.twitter.com/zFnp6uSser — nikki mccann screamírez (@NikkiMcR) October 15, 2021

Buttigieg, who has been on leave since mid-August, announced in early September that he and his husband Chasten had welcomed adopted twins — Penelope Rose and Joseph August. The two, who have been married since 2018, have previously said they wanted to start a family.

The comments from Carlson, whose employer has a six-week paternity leave policy, come as his own colleagues have praised the very policy he criticized.

“Now I am pro-paternity. I used to mock people for taking paternity, I used to think it was a big ruse, but now, ya know, I wish I could take six weeks,” fellow Fox News host Jesse Waters said in mid-April. Waters took time off following the birth of his third child.

Earlier this year, “Fox & Friends First” co-host Todd Piro also said that he would be taking off six weeks through the company’s paternity leave.

Carlson’s remarks prompted an uproar from Democrats and other critics after video of the segment made the rounds on social media.

White House aides on Friday highlighted messages on Twitter supporting Buttigieg and criticizing Carlson — as well as also authoring their own.

“To call parenting your newborns being ‘MIA’ is to render invisible every single working parent in this country,” tweeted White House communications director Kate Bedingfield Kate BedingfieldPelosi faces one big final battle Biden employs flurry of meetings to unite warring factions The Memo: Economy’s speed-bumps could worsen Biden’s troubles MORE. “Outdated, embarrassing and unacceptable.”

To call parenting your newborns being “MIA” is to render invisible every single working parent in this country. Outdated, embarrassing and unacceptable. It’s long past time we see and support working parents instead. https://t.co/VRJjR7BDU0 — Kate Bedingfield (@WHCommsDir) October 15, 2021

“Tucker belittles a Navy vet for being a good dad, throwing not-so-thinly veiled homophobic jabs, and lying through his teeth about current affairs,” read one tweet from the progressive political action committee Vote Vets that called Carlson “pathetic” and was retweeted by a White House aide.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki Jen PsakiBiden’s Supreme Court reform study panel notes ‘considerable’ risks to court expansion DeSantis pledges to sue Biden administration over vaccine mandates Biden likely to tap Robert Califf to return as FDA head MORE said she’s proud to work with people like Buttigieg “who are role models on the importance of paid leave for new parents.”

Also proud to work in an Administration that is fighting to make paid leave a reality for everyone, and with people like @SecretaryPete who are role models on the importance of paid leave for new parents https://t.co/Zby6W6XoNo — Jen Psaki (@PressSec) October 15, 2021

