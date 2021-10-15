https://politicrossing.com/tucker-the-us-government-has-become-an-anarcho-tyranny/

Jailed for “parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building” on January 6. Donna Bissey didn’t set fire to any property. She didn’t hurt anyone. She paraded. What you are seeing is unequal enforcement of laws in this country.

Tucker goes on to examine the the role of law enforcement under your new democracy … which isn’t democracy at all.

Highlights include:

“The crime she was accused of committing was not serious by any measure. The crime was ‘parading, demonstrating or picketing in a capitol building’, that’d be on January 6th. Donna Bissey did not set fire to any property, she didn’t attack police officers, she didn’t hurt anybody, she paraded, as she thought was her right as an American. It’s not because of anything she did on January 6th, it’s because of what she believed.”

“This is unequal justice by any measure. It contradicts the central principal of our legal system and our country, which is where all citizens and all of us stand equal before the law. It’s not about what you believe, it’s about what you do. It has nothing to do with who you vote for, nothing to do with who you listen to on the radio or watch on television; it has to do with when you violate law.”

“’The Interior Department leadership believes strongly in respecting and upholding the right to free speech and peaceful protest.’ Oh, so they’re not insurrectionists, they’re peaceful protestors because they voted for Joe Biden. This is what happens when law enforcement becomes partisan. This is the nightmare scenario. This is the country you don’t want to live in.”

“This is the country that judges you on the basis of who you vote for and will put you in jail if you vote the wrong way.”

“They’re telling you that for the crime of parading in the capitol building, Ashley Babbitt deserved to be executed. And at the same time they’re telling you that, they’re ignoring other crimes, ones committed by people who are actually armed.”

“If you’re the president’s son, you can commit a federal gun felony, and nobody cares. The worst they’ll do is invite you on their shows and let you explain it away in a sentence.”

“So, you commit a gun felony, you lie about it in the laziest possible way and no one really cares. But if you dare to criticize the incompetent bureaucrats leading our military as Stu Sheller did, they send you to prison. If you try to visit your sick daughter in the hospital, you get arrested. “

“What form of government is this? It’s not democracy. It’s anarcho-tyranny. It is selective punishment even as they ignore the rule of law. This is a threat to the very center of the American idea, which is equality under the law.”

