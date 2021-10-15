https://justthenews.com/nation/turkey-farmers-warn-labor-shortages-could-lead-thanksgiving-woes?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Some turkey farmers are warning that the labor shortage currently wreaking havoc in many industries could also disrupt traditional American thanksgiving meals.

Multiple farmers told CBS 2 Chicago this week that a sharply reduced labor pool may significantly hinder farmers’ ability to get turkeys onto dinner tables in November.

One turkey grower said that he “usually brings in about 100 temporary workers” to help with the turkey dressing line, but that “right now, he has seven.”

A USDA spokesman, meanwhile, told media this week that an overall turkey shortage was unlikely and that there are turkeys “in abundance” throughout the country.



Share this: Twitter

Facebook

