https://www.bbc.com/news/uk-58929453
A man has been arrested after Conservative MP Sir David Amess was stabbed at a constituency surgery.
Essex Police said they were called to reports of a stabbing in Leigh-on-Sea at 12:05 BST and recovered a knife from the scene.
They said they were not looking for anyone else in connection to the incident.
Former party leader Sir Iain Duncan Smith said he was “praying for a full recovery”.
He said on Twitter: “My thoughts are with David Amess MP and his family at this awful time.
“Praying for a full recovery following this appalling, shocking news. This angry, violent behaviour cannot be tolerated in politics or any other walk of life…”
The 69-year-old, who is MP for Southend West, is thought to have been attacked as he met constituents at Belfairs Methodist Church.
The Jo Cox Foundation, the charity set up in memory of the MP who was murdered in 2016, said it was “horrified” by reports of the stabbing.
“We are thinking of him, his family and loved ones at this distressing time,” the foundation said.