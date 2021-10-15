https://thepostmillennial.com/british-mp-stabbed-to-death-in-church-during-constituency-meeting?utm_campaign=64487
Amess “was treated by emergency services but, sadly, died at the scene,” said police.
Conservative MP Sir David Amess has died after being stabbed on Friday in his constituency of Southend West.
According to Reuters, Amess was stabbed by a man who walked into a church with voters during a constituency meeting. Amess regularly held meetings in the church on the first and third Fridays of each month.
“A 25-year-old man was quickly arrested after officers arrived at the scene on suspicion of murder and a knife was recovered.”
Amess, who represented Southend West, died at 69. He is survived by his wife and five children.
