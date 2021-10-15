https://www.dailywire.com/news/u-s-to-allow-fully-vaccinated-foreign-travelers-into-country

On Friday, the White House announced that it plans to permit fully-vaccinated foreign travelers to enter the United States starting on November 8th, ending an extensive prohibition on the entry of international travelers.

In a tweet on Friday, White House Assistant Press Secretary Kevin Munoz said, “The US’ new travel policy that requires vaccination for foreign national travelers to the United States will begin on Nov 8. This announcement and date apply to both international air travel and land travel. This policy is guided by public health, stringent, and consistent.”

The US’ new travel policy that requires vaccination for foreign national travelers to the United States will begin on Nov 8. This announcement and date applies to both international air travel and land travel. This policy is guided by public health, stringent, and consistent. https://t.co/uaDiVrjtqi — Kevin Munoz (@KMunoz46) October 15, 2021

As reported by USA Today:

Foreign national air travelers will need to be vaccinated and will need to provide proof of vaccination status to fly to the U.S. and ahead of boarding will need to show a pre-departure negative test within three days of travel, according to a White House official not authorized to speak on the record.

The Biden administration previously had continued to extend the ban even as other countries opened to the United States.

As CNBC reported:

The White House last month said it planned to lift the travel restrictions, which barred most non-U.S. citizens who had recently been in Europe, Brazil, South Africa and elsewhere, in early November. The rules were first set Trump administration early in the pandemic to slow the spread of Covid-19, and extended by the new Biden administration in the winter. The Biden administration had said visitors would have to be fully vaccinated against Covid to enter.

Reuters reported that the restrictions the United States created were “historic” and “unprecedented.”

As The Daily Wire previously reported, the White House announced Tuesday that certain border sections between the U.S. and Mexico and the U.S. and Canada will reopen soon, a move that comes after lengthy restrictions were put into place.

As Reuters reported:

U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said in a statement the administration next month “will begin allowing travelers from Mexico and Canada who are fully vaccinated for COVID-19 to enter the United States for non-essential purposes, including to visit friends and family or for tourism, via land and ferry border crossings.” The new rules are similar but not identical to planned requirements announced last month for international air travelers, U.S. officials said in a call earlier with reporters.

It does not appear that these border crossings will be officially open to those who aren’t vaccinated.

“Unvaccinated travelers will continue to be banned from crossing the borders with Mexico or Canada, officials said,” reports The New York Times. “Those who were never banned from traveling across the land borders, including commercial drivers and students, will also need to show proof of vaccination when crossing starting in January — an effort to provide them time to adjust to the new rules, officials said.”

It’s also not clear how this new policy will be enforced.

As the White House made the earlier announcement that it would be reopening its land borders between the U.S. and Mexico as well as the U.S. and Canada to fully-vaccinated travelers, lawmakers and others responded, saying the extended restrictions should have been lifted earlier.

Montana Governor Greg Gianforte (R) pressed for more action and noted that the recent development is “long, long overdue.”

Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME) pointed out that Canada loosened its restrictions earlier than the United States.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) reportedly criticized the U.S. earlier this year for its restrictive policies.

Fox News reported:

As Canada prepares to further open the border next month, the United States is failing to reciprocate, jeopardizing an already tenuous recovery for thousands of businesses, families, and communities across Upstate New York,” Schumer said in July.

On Wednesday, Schumer tweeted: “Great news that President Biden has heeded our call and is re-opening the Canadian border to vaccinated travelers. Families, communities, and businesses along the northern border will reconnect. And this will boost so many local economies.”

Great news that President Biden has heeded our call and is re-opening the Canadian border to vaccinated travelers. Families, communities, and businesses along the northern border will reconnect. And this will boost so many local economies. — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) October 13, 2021

The Daily Wire is one of America’s fastest-growing conservative media companies and counter-cultural outlets for news, opinion, and entertainment. Get inside access to The Daily Wire by becoming a member.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

