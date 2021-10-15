https://www.oann.com/uks-johnson-invites-bill-gates-jpmorgans-dimon-others-to-dinner-the-telegraph/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=uks-johnson-invites-bill-gates-jpmorgans-dimon-others-to-dinner-the-telegraph



Britain’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson gestures as he delivers a speech during the annual Conservative Party Conference, in Manchester, Britain, October 6, 2021. REUTERS/Phil Noble/Files Britain’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson gestures as he delivers a speech during the annual Conservative Party Conference, in Manchester, Britain, October 6, 2021. REUTERS/Phil Noble/Files

October 15, 2021

(Reuters) – UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson will host a dinner with world business leaders, including Bill Gates and JPMorgan Chase & Co Chief Executive Officer Jamie Dimon, The Telegraph reported on Friday.

Around 20 executives are expected to attend the dinner in a bid to establish “Global Britain,” on Oct. 18 at 10 Downing Street, the report added.

(Reporting by Anirudh Saligrama in Bengaluru; Editing by Leslie Adler)

