Yesterday, we reported that the Chicago Fraternal Order of Police threatened to defy Friday’s deadline for officers to report their COVID-19 vaccine status. Despite this, Mayor Lori Lightfoot (D) refuses to back down, with officials saying that the mandate will not be lifted.

Chicago Police First Deputy Supt. Eric Carter told The Chicago Tribune that the department expects all officers to get vaccinated. He added that Lightfoot’s rules state that all members of the department must report their vaccination status and undergo testing at their own time and expense if they remain unvaccinated. Carter also said that “separation” is one of the potential punishments for those who refuse to comply.

Carter and Chief of Operations Brian McDermott attempted to downplay potential staff shortages over the weekend in the wake of the mandate going into effect, assuring the press that the department will be fully staffed. Lightfoot herself has said that anyone in the police department who is expected to work over the weekend must show up unless they’re explicitly told not to.

“Anything less would be insubordination,” she added, going on to say that anyone who doesn’t show up or doesn’t report their vaccination status will eventually be moved to a no-pay […]