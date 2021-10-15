https://hannity.com/media-room/vanishing-joe-biden-ignores-reporters-when-leaving-the-white-house/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=vanishing-joe-biden-ignores-reporters-when-leaving-the-white-house

President Biden continued to ignore the media when departing the White House Friday; silently passing a group of reporters shouting questions about the economy.

“Can we ask you about inflation?” yelled one journalist.

“What’s your message to Americans concerned about disruptions in the supply chain?” asked another

Biden’s speech comes as the White House struggles to spin a series of negative economic reports on inflation, employment, and the supply chain.

“The cost of meat is related to competition and the small number of large-meat producers who have a dominance over the market… A lot of these issues aren’t as simple as a one sentence explanation,” she added.

“We all understand the American people are not looking at cost-to-cost comparisons from this year to two years ago,” she added.

The number of Americans voluntarily leaving their job rose to a record high in recent days, climbing to 2.9% as the country struggles to rebound from the COVID pandemic and increasing inflation.

“Industries that saw the largest decrease in the number of job openings include health care and social assistance (-224,000), accommodation and food services (-178,000) and state and local government education (-124,000). Job openings increased in the federal government (+22,000),” reports Fox News.

“This as the total number of quits rose by 242,000 to 4,3 million. The quits rate hit a record high 2.9%,” adds Fox. “Quits increased in accommodation and food services (+157,000), wholesale trade (+26,000) and state and local government education (+25,000).”

The new data comes as national gas prices continue to climb.

The national price for a gallon of gasoline rose to $3.21 Wednesday, reaching a new high for 2021 after steadily increasing from $2.18 on Inauguration Day.

Experts predict the cost will likely reach $3.30 by the end of October.

Watch Biden’s comments above.

VANISHING JOE: Biden Escapes DC for Delaware as Migrant Crisis Spirals in Del Rio, Texas

posted by Hannity Staff – 9.19.21

Joe Biden departed for his beach home in Delaware Friday despite a series of humanitarian crises in Afghanistan and the US-Mexico border, with critics urging the Commander-in-Chief to remain in Washington to help resolve the issues.

The White House temporarily blocked the use of drones from documenting the “out of control” crisis taking place along the US-Mexico border Friday, implementing a two-week black-out against media outlets and private citizens.

“We’ve learned that the FAA just implemented a two week TFR (Temporary Flight Restrictions) over the international bridge in Del Rio, TX, meaning we can no longer fly our FOX drone over it to show images of the thousands of migrants. FAA says ‘special security reason,’” posted Fox News’ Bill Melugin.

“Our drone is back over the international bridge in Del Rio, TX. Per source, the number of migrants waiting to be processed has now swelled to approx 8,200. It was 4,000 yesterday AM. Doubled in one day. BP overwhelmed, & I’m told situation is ‘out of control,’” posted Melugin yesterday.

The number of migrants crossing the United States border from Mexico continued to surge this summer, with new data from the Department of Homeland Security showing more than 200,000 encounters between immigrants and Federal Agents.

That’s up 317% compared to August 2020.

