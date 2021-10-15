https://hannity.com/media-room/vanishing-joe-biden-ignores-reporters-when-leaving-the-white-house/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=vanishing-joe-biden-ignores-reporters-when-leaving-the-white-house

President Biden continued to ignore the media when departing the White House Friday; silently passing a group of reporters shouting questions about the economy.

“Can we ask you about inflation?” yelled one journalist.

“What’s your message to Americans concerned about disruptions in the supply chain?” asked another

WATCH: Joe Biden stares at reporters while ignoring their questions. “Can we ask you about inflation?” “What’s your message to Americans concerned about disruptions in the supply chain?” Biden hasn’t taken a single question in 7 days. pic.twitter.com/jLQxz83FR5 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) October 15, 2021

Biden Ignores Questions from Reporters for Second Day in a Row pic.twitter.com/aOgSjOPSFR — Sean Hannity (@seanhannity) October 14, 2021

Biden’s speech comes as the White House struggles to spin a series of negative economic reports on inflation, employment, and the supply chain.

“The cost of meat is related to competition and the small number of large-meat producers who have a dominance over the market… A lot of these issues aren’t as simple as a one sentence explanation,” she added.

“We all understand the American people are not looking at cost-to-cost comparisons from this year to two years ago,” she added.

Psaki answers a question about inflation: “We all understand the American people are not looking at cost-to-cost comparisons from this year to two years ago.” pic.twitter.com/ZIxxKhRUg9 — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) October 13, 2021

The number of Americans voluntarily leaving their job rose to a record high in recent days, climbing to 2.9% as the country struggles to rebound from the COVID pandemic and increasing inflation.

“Industries that saw the largest decrease in the number of job openings include health care and social assistance (-224,000), accommodation and food services (-178,000) and state and local government education (-124,000). Job openings increased in the federal government (+22,000),” reports Fox News.

“This as the total number of quits rose by 242,000 to 4,3 million. The quits rate hit a record high 2.9%,” adds Fox. “Quits increased in accommodation and food services (+157,000), wholesale trade (+26,000) and state and local government education (+25,000).”

The new data comes as national gas prices continue to climb.

The national price for a gallon of gasoline rose to $3.21 Wednesday, reaching a new high for 2021 after steadily increasing from $2.18 on Inauguration Day.

Experts predict the cost will likely reach $3.30 by the end of October.

