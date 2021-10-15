https://nationalfile.com/video-biden-appears-to-touch-childs-nipple-while-touring-daycare-center/

During a visit at a daycare center in Connecticut, Joe Biden was captured on video appearing to touch the chest and nipple of a child with his thumb.

As National File reported earlier today, Joe Biden paid a visit to a daycare center for children in Hartford, Connecticut, where he promoted the childcare policies of his “Build Back Better” agenda. “When I talked to all your folks out in the playground, I joked that everyone knows I like kids better than people,” Biden said. “Fortunately, they like me, that’s why maybe I like them.”

During an interaction with several of the children outside, the President appeared to touch the girl’s chest with his thumb before hugging the child from behind.

The first video was taken directly from the C-SPAN Twitter account, which released the interaction Friday afternoon. The video clip can also be seen directly on the C-SPAN website.

President Biden greets kids at a child care center in Hartford, Connecticut.https://t.co/SFBtAtxSDg pic.twitter.com/4lY1GHGHkV — CSPAN (@cspan) October 15, 2021

The next video is taken directly from the C-SPAN original video and zoomed in. In the same clip, National File slowed the footage down and played it several times in reverse for readers’ clarification.

This would not be the first time Biden was alleged to have touched the nipple of a young child on C-SPAN. As National File reported in July, the niece of Senator Steve Daines reportedly confirmed that Biden had pinched her chest on January 3, 2015 at her uncle’s swearing-in ceremony when she was just 8 years of age.

Earlier this summer, the President raised eyebrows when he twice brought up the notion of “sucking the blood of children” without prompt, as National File reported:

Joe Biden was answering questions from reporters by Marine One when he randomly asked them if Republicans think “we’re sucking the blood out of kids” in response to a question about defunding the police. This is the second time the President has randomly brought up the notion that he and Democrats suck out the blood of children. While speaking to a group of reporters by Marine One, Joe Biden abruptly brought up “sucking the blood out of kids” again when asked a question about defunding the police. “We are not defunding the police, and have not,” Biden told the reporters, who responded by asking him “are there people in the Democratic Party who want to defund the police?” Rather than provide an answer to the question he was asked, Biden randomly asked the reporters, “are there people in the Republican Party who think we’re sucking the blood out of kids?”

