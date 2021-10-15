https://www.theepochtimes.com/wall-street-opens-higher-on-goldman-earnings-retail-sales-data_4050883.html

Wall Street’s main indexes opened higher on Friday after Goldman Sachs rounded out a strong earnings season for big banks, while a surprise rise in retail sales strengthened views about economic recovery.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 111.07 points, or 0.32 percent, at the open to 35,023.63. The S&P 500 opened higher by 9.43 points, or 0.21 percent, at 4,447.69, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 67.81 points, or 0.46 percent, to 14,891.24 at the opening bell.

