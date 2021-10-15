https://noqreport.com/2021/10/15/watch-pfizer-executive-runs-away-from-questions-about-testing-covid-vaccine-on-cells-from-aborted-baby/

Confronted by a Project Veritas reporter, a Pfizer executive literally ran away when asked about the connection between her company’s COVID-19 vaccine and abortion.

In a video published Thursday , Project Veritas journalist James Lalino approached Vanessa Gelman, senior director of worldwide research at Pfizer, on the sidewalk near her home after a whistleblower accused the pharmaceutical company of trying to hide its use of cell lines created from aborted babies in the testing of its vaccine.

The video shows Gelman running away quickly as the journalist identifies himself. She continues to run up the sidewalk as Lalino follows.

“Miss, why did you send emails telling Pfizer employees not to report that you guys were using fetal cell lines?” Lalino asks. “Miss, what else are you hiding from the public? The public needs to know.”

Gelman runs into her house and quickly shuts the door as Lalino finishes his questions. Pfizer Senior Director of Worldwide Research Vanessa Gelman RUNS from Veritas’ Questions. I’m WEAK pic.twitter.com/VcO8TJIalY — alyssamariiee (@alyssadehen) October 14, 2021 Project Veritas founder James O’Keefe said they reached out to Gelman several […]