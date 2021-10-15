https://trendingpolitics.com/watch-ron-desantis-goes-off-on-biden-for-divisive-vaccine-mandates/?utm_source=jdr

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has now vowed to take legal action against Joe Biden’s attempts to force vaccines on the entire country or else face terminations.


“Let’s not have Biden come in and effectively take away — threaten to take away — the jobs of people who have been working hard throughout this entire pandemic,” DeSantis said.

“I am offended that a police officer could potentially lose their job,” he added.


Watch below:


He also called Biden out for the divisive leader he is:

“We have to protect the jobs of Floridians,” he continued.

“I just think its fundamentally wrong to be taking people’s jobs away particularly given the situation that we see ourselves facing with the economy where you need people in a lot of these key areas,” DeSantis added.

Earlier this week, DeSantis reemphasized that nobody should lose their jobs because of a vaccine:

What is your reaction to these comments by DeSantis? Comment below…

