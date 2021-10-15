https://trendingpolitics.com/watch-ron-desantis-goes-off-on-biden-for-divisive-vaccine-mandates/?utm_source=jdr

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has now vowed to take legal action against Joe Biden’s attempts to force vaccines on the entire country or else face terminations.





“Let’s not have Biden come in and effectively take away — threaten to take away — the jobs of people who have been working hard throughout this entire pandemic,” DeSantis said.

“I am offended that a police officer could potentially lose their job,” he added.





Watch below:

Floridians should not lose their jobs due to heavy-handed mandates. pic.twitter.com/zhgYZYsrIL — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) October 15, 2021





He also called Biden out for the divisive leader he is:

Attempting to impose an unconstitutional mandate on the American people that will cause people to lose their jobs and will leave key industries shorthanded is divisive. pic.twitter.com/tNLMSrv0aG — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) October 15, 2021

“We have to protect the jobs of Floridians,” he continued.

“I just think its fundamentally wrong to be taking people’s jobs away particularly given the situation that we see ourselves facing with the economy where you need people in a lot of these key areas,” DeSantis added.

Earlier this week, DeSantis reemphasized that nobody should lose their jobs because of a vaccine:

No one should lose their job because of COVID shots.@HealthyFla fined Leon County more than $3.5 million for violating Florida law after the county fired 14 employees for not complying with the county’s forced vaccination policy. — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) October 12, 2021

What is your reaction to these comments by DeSantis? Comment below…

