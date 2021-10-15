https://www.theblaze.com/shows/levintv/mark-levin-rips-cnn-speaker-pelosi-and-the-fbi-for

Carl Bernstein — an investigative reporter best known for his reporting on the Watergate scandal — told CNN that a coup is in play in relation to the so-called insurrection that occurred on Jan. 6 at the United States Capitol building in Washington, D.C.

A criminal investigation has been underway for months to investigate the events that occurred on Jan. 6, which has led to the arrest of more than 600 citizens. Criminal charges have included trespassing, assault, and vandalism of the Capitol building.

In this clip, Mark Levin explained that he does not condone the behavior of those charged. However, Mark detailed his disapproval of the treatment of those who are held while they await trial. According to reports, many detainees were forced into solitary confinement to await their court date.

Additional reports reveal that high-profile Democrats have made public their concern for the treatment of detainees forced into isolation.

Mark went on to hammer House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, the investigating committee, and the Department of Justice for not expanding the investigation.

“What did Nancy Pelosi know and when did she know it?” Mark asked.

Watch the clip to hear more from Mark Levin on LevinTV.

Want more from Mark Levin?

To enjoy more of “the Great One” — Mark Levin as you’ve never seen him before — subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution, and live the American dream.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

