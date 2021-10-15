https://www.theblaze.com/shows/fearless-with-jason-whitlock/ready-whitlock-black-m-en-are-coming-out-of-the-closet-as-real-men

In this clip, “Fearless” host Jason Whitlock expressed hope for the future of men in America.

According to Jason, men are coming out of the closet constructed by the matriarchy to tame, house, and emasculate black men over the last six decades.

Jason cited specific events that occurred throughout history that he believes taught black men to be subservient to black women.

“Black men were the first casualties who were forced to apologize for their maleness,” Jason explained.

Jason noted his newly found hope in the future for men as athletes and comedians are taking a stand against politically correct culture. A culture that, according to Jason, has held men down for decades.

