The woke mutiny at Netflix is escalating, with the streamer reportedly firing an unidentified employee for leaking confidential data on comedian Dave Chappelle to a news organization.

Netflix announced the crack down Friday, saying the firing was necessary to maintain company integrity.

“We have let go an employee for sharing confidential, commercially sensitive information outside the company,” a Netflix spokesperson said in a statement sent to multiple news outlets. “We understand this employee may have been motivated by disappointment and hurt with Netflix, but maintaining a culture of trust and transparency is core to our company.”

The streamer didn’t say what news organization was involved in the leak. But Variety cited an anonymous source saying a recent Bloomberg article featured confidential figures on how much Netflix paid for Chappelle’s The Closer and other shows.

Bloomberg reported that Netflix paid $24.1 million for The Closer, compared to $23.6 million for Chappelle’s 2019 special Sticks & Stones. The company reportedly shelled out $3.9 million for Bo Burnham’s Inside comedy special, and $21.4 million for Squid Game, the South Korean drama series that has become a worldwide hit.

Netflix is in the midst of an internal rebellion over Chappelle’s The Closer, with employees and talent blasting company executives over the comedy special in which Chappelle cracks jokes about transgenders and gays. The comedian also asserts his belief in biological gender, saying “gender is a fact.”

Transgender Netflix employees are organizing a company-wide walkout next week to voice their protest.

The show has provoked livid condemnation from fellow comedian Hannah Gadsby, whose Nanette special was released by Netflix. The streamer’s Dear White People show runner Jaclyn Moore also blasted leadership.

2SLGBTQQIA+ groups have called for Netflix to pull the show from its platform, but the company has so far refused.

