NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are searching for a woman accused of setting a fire outside a Brooklyn yeshiva.

It’s being investigated as a possible bias crime, CBS2’s John Dias reported Friday.

Video from Avenue J in Midwood shows the woman police are looking for. She takes a portable, red gasoline canister and drenches the perimeter of the Yeshiva of Flatbush around 7:30 p.m. Thursday.

Police said the woman ran away with the canister after lighting the fire.

Moments later, a security guard for the yeshiva doused the fire with water, quickly putting it out before it could spread. The guard saved the school from going up in flames – preventing injuries and significant damage.

Calls came in for what police called a “criminal mischief incident.” Detectives and the NYPD’s arson and explosion division reported to the scene. The NYPD Hate Crime Task Force is also investigating.

Investigators said the woman they are looking for is about 5 feet, 4 inches tall with average build and dark hair.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.