FILE PHOTO: A participant stands near a logo of World Bank at the International Monetary Fund – World Bank Annual Meeting 2018 in Nusa Dua, Bali, Indonesia, October 12, 2018. REUTERS/Johannes P. Christo

October 15, 2021

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The World Bank-International Monetary Fund Development Committee on Friday urged the bank to take additional steps to “assure the integrity and credibility of data” in the wake of a data-rigging scandal involving its now-canceled “Doing Business” report that embroiled IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva.

The panel, which acts as the steering committee for the World Bank Group, said in a communique that the multilateral development lender should take steps to create a culture where bank staff feel comfortable reporting wrongdoing.

“We call for stronger whistleblower protection and a zero-tolerance policy for abuse and misconduct,” the committee said.

(Reporting by David Lawder)

