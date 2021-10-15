Apparently driven by the growing unpopularity of President Joe Biden, Democrat Terry McAuliffe’s once huge lead over Republican businessman Glenn Youngkin in the Virginia gubernatorial race has evaporated.

In the latest Trafalgar Group survey of 1,095 likely election voters, Youngkin is in the lead by a hair for the first time, 48.4% to 47.5%.

While well within the poll’s 2.96 percentage point margin of error, it is the latest sign that the deflated McAuliffe campaign is sinking fast, threatening his chance at history by becoming a rare former governor elected again in the state that bars back-to-back terms in the office.

McAuliffe has admitted that Biden’s troubles are a hurdle in his race. He once said he’d welcome Biden on the campaign trail every day, but now he’s reaching out instead to former President Barack Obama.

In the poll, 58% disapprove of Biden, 51.7% “strongly.”

The website FiveThirtyEight gives Trafalgar an “A-” rating.

The race has fast turned into a nail-biter in part because it is seen as a test of the new president.

Another poll released today from Fox had McAuliffe up 51%-46% and a CBS poll this week had it a three-point race, McAuliffe 50% to Youngkin at 47%.

McAuliffe is trying to use Youngkin’s embrace of Trump voters and abortion restrictions to rally his supporters, while Youngkin is using McAuliffe’s recent comments about keeping parents from influencing schools to help him.

While a Washington Post poll recently suggested the abortion issue could be a winner for McAuliffe, the Trafalgar poll showed great anger at McAuliffe’s quote in the last candidate debate, “I don’t think parents should be telling schools what they should teach.”

In the poll, 54.4% disagreed with McAuliffe, 45.7% “strongly.” Just 37.1% agreed.