The Arizona Cardinals are the last undefeated team in the National Football league, but they will have to try to keep their unbeaten streak going without their head coach. Kliff Kingsbury became the first coach to miss a game over Covid protocols.

All players and coaches on the team are “fully vaccinated,” which brings into question (as it seems to do every week) what the point of total vaccination is if it doesn’t protect them from infections? They like to say that breakthrough cases are rare, but the head coach, general manager Steve Keim, quarterbacks coach Cam Turner, another unnamed assistant, outside linebacker Chandler Jones, and defensive tackle Zach Allen will all miss the game this weekend against the Cleveland Browns because they tested positive.

According to UPI:

When talking about Jones’ positive test and COVID-19’s impact on the team this year, Kingsbury said: “It’s just the way it goes. We’ve been fully vaccinated now for a while.”

As has always been the case, treating Covid-19 as a regular illness and avoiding ineffective “safety” measures for those who are not vulnerable is the right way to go. The NFL will not likely learn this lesson soon as they’re fully committed to Pandemic Panic Theater.

