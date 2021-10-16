https://thebluestateconservative.com/2021/10/16/a-new-answer-to-is-the-pope-catholic/

It used to be a given that the Pope was Catholic. Whatever the predilections of the clergymen, greed of the Medieval popes, or horrific nature of the clergy’s predations on children, the pope himself was always ostensibly Catholic. Like Catholic mafia dons, the Medici popes and others of rapacious or lecherous heart might have been incessant sinners, but they never publicly dismissed Catholic orthodoxy, especially not in modern times.

Now the left has destroyed even that, and we have a whole new answer to “is the pope Catholic?” Why?

Well, you see, Francis the Pinko Pope decided that now was the time to meet with Nancy Pelosi, a virulent defender of “abortion rights” who just last month ushered HR 3755, which would, according to LiveAction.org:

“Eliminate virtually all protections of preborn children, including those that protect preborn babies at late stages of pregnancy. Even when the child has reached viability — the point at which a child is able to live independently outside the womb — HR 3755 would still allow for that fully developed child to be killed in abortion.

Additionally, pro-life Members noted that, under the deceptive name of “Women’s Health,” the bill would override many state protections aimed at protecting children once they are able to survive outside the womb. Because the bill would legalize abortion for virtually any reason, states would also not be able to protect children from sex-selective abortion or protect babies targeted for abortion following the diagnosis of a condition such as Down syndrome.”

According to Catholic doctrine, “Human life must be respected and protected absolutely from the moment of conception. From the first moment of his existence, a human being must be recognized as having the rights of a person – among which is the inviolable right of every innocent being to life” and “Formal cooperation in an abortion constitutes a grave offense. The Church attaches the canonical penalty of excommunication to this crime against human life.“

Other Catholic clergy slammed Pelosi’s abortion bill. Archbishop Salvatore Cordileone of San Francisco, for example, called for a “massive and visible campaign of prayer and fasting” and slammed the bill as imposing “abortion on demand nationwide at any stage of pregnancy.“

They, actually believing the catechisms of their faith, decided to stand against the bill rather than go along with leftist orthodoxy.

Not so for “Pope” Francis.

Pope Francis, publicly and openly standing against the faith he’s supposed to represent, said the decision about granting Communion to elected officials who support abortion rights should be made from a pastoral point of view, not a political one.

While real Catholics such as Archbishop Salvatore Cordileone slam the bill as a “child sacrifice” measure, “His Holiness,” the pinko Pope, has decided to collaborate with those making the murder of children even easier.

It would have been one thing if Francis met with Pelosi to discuss the abortion bill and push back against it, using his influence, power, and (former) prestige to show why no Catholic should support such a heinous statute. That, far from being condemnable, would have been quite commendable!

But no, he didn’t. Their meeting was about “climate change.” His Holiness, the pinko Pope, is more worried about the angry sun monster than he is about the murder of the unborn.

So now you have a new answer to the classic “is the pope Catholic?” question. As with Slow Joe, the answer is no.

