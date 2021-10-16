https://www.libertynation.com/all-the-presidents-mess/

Editor’s Note: From the Back Forty is Liberty Nation’s longest-running and most popular weekly column. Capturing the truth each week from heartlanders in flyover states, LN gives voice to the hard-working Americans otherwise ignored by coastal elites.

Former President Donald Trump had the last laugh this week as his successor announced the Stay in Mexico edict will return in November. A new trend is catching on at sporting events, causing a hashtagging revolution across social media, and a slick former president was hospitalized, but not for COVID. Conservatives are finally beginning to have some fun in this post-pandemic climate of buffooning leftists, and it looks like the light at the end of the tunnel might not be an oncoming train after all.

Hallelujah.

Stay! On Your Side of the Border, Por Favor

Activist media channels found themselves scrambling on just how to positively report President Joe Biden embracing a Trump policy that forces folks to stay in Mexico. At the same time, requests for asylum were being processed. Migrant Protection Protocols (MPP) were in place two years ago, and progressives lost their minds, claiming the program was inhumane. Also, Mr. Biden will put back the pop-up tent courts to handle the overwhelming influx of illegal aliens that was somewhat under control until January 20, 2021.

Today, Democrats are admitting Trump was on track – not out loud in so many words – but in policy decisions, and, well, progressives are still acting mentally unstable over the latest court ruling that upholds MPP. In Sullivan, Indiana, Karen Nagy Ortyl sniped: “Nothing like closing the barn door, after all the animals escape! JoJo, the dodo, and his socialist regime contaminate everything they touch!” Another heartlander replied, “that sure was a long way around the barn.”

What seems to be the issue conservatives and constitutionalists have with the ruling and Biden’s announcement? They don’t believe the administration will enforce the program. In Center, MI, Fred Yenne chimed in with, “When they go around checkpoints, this is like farting into the wind. BUILD THE WALL.”

Tennessee patriot Tony Christen, on the other hand, wondered if it was more of a crisis control decision: “Uh oh … they looked at a 36% job approval and made the decision. #LetsGoBrandon.”

Let’s Go, Brandon – What’s This About?

Brandon Brown is the latest NASCAR driver to spark an anti-Joe Biden movement. After winning the Xfinity series this month, NBC grabbed the young man for an interview. During the interview, the crowd in the stands were clearly chanting “f— Joe Biden.” But in swift and slick fake news mode, the reporter says it’s so lovely to hear the fans yelling, “Let’s go, Brandon.”

As is the case with any good nose-rubbing, the video has gone viral, and now across the nation at stadium sporting events, “Let’s Go, Brandon” is the rallying cry of choice after “CNN Sucks!” Even Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX) is applauding most of the chant as “hilarious.” During a recent interview, he expounded: “It is one of the funniest things I have ever seen. I didn’t like amplifying the profanity, but the clip is surreal, like listening to the NBC reporter say, ‘look, they’re chanting let’s go, Brandon,’ it captures everything about fake news all at once.”

Yes, it does. Sneaking in through the backdoor and away from social media censors, conservatives have finally found a message decoder ring in their Raisin Bran. Heck, even airports are the latest to spread the message on the Biden administration as PA systems everywhere are paging “Empty Shelves Joe” and “NoMan Dates” to meet their party at carousel six.

As Trump says, “we’re trolling a bit.” Or, as Lori Alayne Weber Miller of Rice Lake, WI, put it: “I am happy some noob sports reporter gave us a less obscene way to express our feelings. ‘Let’s Go, Brandon’!”

Does anyone like Joe Biden?

And Then There’s This Medical Scare

Former President Bill “Slick Willey” Clinton was hospitalized in California to treat a festering boil of the urinary tract that seeped into his bloodstream, causing a dangerous infection. Flyover folks had a heyday on Twitter and Facebook, speculating what kind of infection he may have contracted. Barbara Harris in Meridian, MI, had an idea: “Unspecified infection. I can’t help but laugh. I’ve been watching the ‘IMPEACHED’ TV series… ‘infection’ don’t leave much to the imagination.”

For those few Clinton-loving Americans, the man is on the mend. Physicians Alpesh Amin and Lisa Bardack issued a statement:

“After two days of treatment, his white blood cell count is trending down, and he is responding to antibiotics well. The California-based medical team has been in constant communication with the President’s New York-based medical team. We hope to have him go home soon.”

Yes, as we can only imagine. However, Bill’s prognosis is hopeful, and his spokesperson, Angel Urena, posted on Twitter: “He’s up and about, joking and charming the hospital staff.” Oh, so that’s what we’re calling it now. Charming.

Mrs. Clinton was seemingly nowhere to be found.

~ Read more from Sarah Cowgill.

