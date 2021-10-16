https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/10/16/allow-biden-spox-jen-psaki-to-explain-why-rising-prices-for-everything-is-a-good-thing/

During yesterday’s White House briefing, Jen Psaki explained with a straight face that things are going the way they are because “we’ve made progress in the economy.” Then Psaki took that to the next level on CNN:

Jen Psaki says rising prices for the basic things you need to live are a “good thing.” Seriously. These people hate you. — thebradfordfile (@thebradfordfile) October 16, 2021

Yep, that’s what Psaki told Jake Tapper:

Jen Psaki Defends Rising Prices: ‘Good Thing’ Because it Means ‘More People are Buying Goods’ pic.twitter.com/IaKVYVSCbR — Jason Rantz on KTTH Radio (@jasonrantz) October 15, 2021

Psaki also has a bridge in Brooklyn she’d like to sell you.

And Tapper says nothing in response. He fails to mention Americans are paying a higher price for goods. They aren’t buying more goods. If you wanna get away with a lie, go to @CNN — IrishTea1 (@IrishTea1) October 16, 2021

Notice the difference. Jake pushes back yes but if this were a Trump spokesperson, he’d have interrupted 12 times, not let her answer….. https://t.co/1aohLEEdK3 — meangeneone (@meangeneone1) October 16, 2021

It must hurt to be this obtuse and do it with a straight face. https://t.co/5xlzThEjVa — Tommy ☘️ Go Irish ☘️ (@TommygoIrish) October 16, 2021

Great messaging from the White House though!

Run with that one. https://t.co/0bXKaVJ2N7 — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) October 15, 2021

Hopefully the Democrats keep explaining why Americans paying more for gas, food and everything else is a “good thing” right up to next year’s midterm elections.

