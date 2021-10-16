About The Author
Vaccine sceptic, 46, dies of Covid after warning 'anyone with similar thoughts' to get jab | Daily Mail Online
October 12, 2021
EXCLUSIVE: Maricopa County Officials Claim They DID NOT Delete Elections Data – They Just Archived It and Withheld It from the Senate Auditors
October 13, 2021
Biden declares war on the 80M unvaccinated Americans | Daily Mail Online
September 10, 2021
