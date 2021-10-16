https://thepostmillennial.com/assistant-to-the-house-sergeant-at-arms-arrested-for-child-porn?utm_campaign=64487
American News Oct 15, 2021 9:42 PM
“A longtime employee of the House Sergeant at Arms. If you’re in the Capitol on a regular basis, you will have seen this face.”
41-year-old Stefan Bieret faces ten counts of possession of child pornography after the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children got a tip about illicit material being uploaded to Dropbox.
According to Fox 5 DC, he was arrested by police on Wednesday in Fairfax County, Virginia. He worked as the assistant House Sergeant at Arms, but now Bieret faces ten counts of possession of child pornography after authorities recovered electronics from his home.
An archived biography from Spring 2011 gives insight to what Bieret’s duties were as assistant to the HSAA. In it he says he handled security for members of congress, controlled access to the House building, and coordinated with Capitol Police “to facilitate legislative branch activities.”
The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children had been notified in August about someone uploading a “potentially illicit” image to Dropbox. Search warrants submitted by detectives unmasked the owner as Stefan Bieret.
According to Roll Call, he briefly worked for the Capitol Police from April 2019 to September 2020.
Stefan Bieret is being held without bond at Fairfax County Adult Detention Center and has his next court appearance on November 22nd.
Detectives are continuing to examine the evidence on the matter.
