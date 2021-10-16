https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/10/16/australian-cracks-down-on-bikers-tattoos-will-have-to-be-covered-with-clothing-or-makeup-if-necessary/

We’ve been writing a bit about how Australia has been cracking down on those who dare leave their homes for non-essential reasons during the most recent lockdowns there, but here’s a piece about Western Australia cracking down on bikers. Bikers can’t gather in public, wear club logos or insignias, or even display tattoos. What if you have a tattoo somewhere you can’t easily cover with clothing? Well, in that case, you’ll have to use makeup or something or face arrest.

As someone said in a recent interview, it’s frightening how the cops are just going along with these draconian lockdown orders.

