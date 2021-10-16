https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/10/16/australian-cracks-down-on-bikers-tattoos-will-have-to-be-covered-with-clothing-or-makeup-if-necessary/

We’ve been writing a bit about how Australia has been cracking down on those who dare leave their homes for non-essential reasons during the most recent lockdowns there, but here’s a piece about Western Australia cracking down on bikers. Bikers can’t gather in public, wear club logos or insignias, or even display tattoos. What if you have a tattoo somewhere you can’t easily cover with clothing? Well, in that case, you’ll have to use makeup or something or face arrest.

New biking laws ~

Bikers can’t display tattoos, gather in public, wear their insignias in Australia.

Penalty? 1-5 years in prison. pic.twitter.com/oBLT1coM7P — 4Patrick (@4Patrick7) October 16, 2021

Just keep chipping away at everyone’s freedoms. It will not end well. — Lance Dude can’t find a Kinko’s 🇺🇸 (@Lancedude) October 16, 2021

Australia going full CCP — Mindless Smile Droid 😃 (@Mindlessdroid) October 16, 2021

I’ll mark Australia off my bucket list. — Mike Meadows (@mike83wvu1983) October 16, 2021

…backing the blue…is fading away FAST! — Frankie (@Frankie28340296) October 16, 2021

AU is lost. — Joe Tumink (@JTumink) October 16, 2021

That doesn’t sound right and certainly is not free. — Scott Hoskins (@ScottHoskins7) October 16, 2021

Life without a First Ammendment — Schlomo O’Brien (@AtlOBrien) October 16, 2021

Im glad I visited while Australia was still a free country — The Artist Formerly Known as Choominati (@formeret) October 16, 2021

Mad Max must’ve really freaked them out. This is terrible. No free association. — Colin Mac Iver (@rColinMacIver) October 16, 2021

What has happened to the tough Aussies I know and loved? I grew up there, men were real men! — Sassenach (@Goldielocks1960) October 16, 2021

Seems a little strict, even for a former prison colony. — Lulu 🍒 (@BarbMorgenroth) October 16, 2021

What kind of insanity is this? — Dr Ouchie ✋🏼memobug🤚🏼 (@memobug) October 16, 2021

And this is what happens when they scare you into compliance, they then keep pushing you into more and more control of your life. — DOliver (@DOliver16) October 16, 2021

Unbelievable how this happened so fast — Steven #pureblood (@StevenDwayne6) October 16, 2021

How is what’s happening in Australia not a human rights violation per the UN laws on human rights abuses? They are publicly segregating people, building “seperation” camps, assaulting their citizens, telling their citizens you will starve if you do not take the injection. Wtf🙄 — FoxyDoorDecor (@Foxydoordecor) October 16, 2021

Another country falls from the inside — IYDLIGTHO (@JimboDubyah) October 16, 2021

This also the plan for America soon. Just watch. — God in Heaven wins 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@GaertnerGarrett) October 16, 2021

Wow! This is exactly why our founding fathers gave us the second amendment. Never surrender to these disgusting vile evil people. EVER! — Linda Crescent (@CrescentPatriot) October 16, 2021

SO DID Australians elect these people knowing they hated liberty or did they turn like a dog to attack its owner once they got the power? — Leslie Miller (@leslymill) October 16, 2021

As someone said in a recent interview, it’s frightening how the cops are just going along with these draconian lockdown orders.

Related:

‘Indefensible authoritarianism’: Here’s how the coronavirus lockdowns are coming along in Australia https://t.co/DCRfykKyze — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) September 28, 2021

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

