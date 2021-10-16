https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/10/baltimore-police-union-fights-back-tells-officers-not-reveal-vaccine-status/

The fight against vaccine mandates continues to grow.

The Baltimore police union told their officers not to reveal their vaccine status.

The Hill reported:

The Baltimore police union told its officers Friday not to reveal their coronavirus vaccine status due to the city’s lack of communication.

“It is understandable that our members have questions about a policy with so little information being provided by the city. Until the city responds to our right to bargain these issues, or the courts intervene, I suggest you do nothing in regard to revealing your vaccination status as it is outlined in the city’s policy,” Sgt. Mike Mancuso, president of the Fraternal Order of Police (FOP) Lodge 3, said in the letter to members.

Mancuso said his group has been trying to talk to the city for weeks about its “various, and very obvious, issues with their vague policy.”

“FOP3 believes that there are multiple collective bargaining issues that surround the city’s vaccination policy. We have made multiple attempts to sit down and discuss these issues to no avail,” he said.