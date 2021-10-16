https://thepostmillennial.com/based-jon-grudens-emails-reveal-criticism-of-colin-kaepernick/
American News Oct 16, 2021 10:09 PM
EST
“They suspend people for taking amino acids they should cut this f*ck,” Gruden reportedly wrote.
Emails surfacing from a workplace misconduct investigation into the Washington Football Team revealed a series of highly critical emails sent from the former head coach of the Raiders, the embattled Jon Gruden.
In the email exchange, Gruden takes issue with ex-San Francisco 49ers player Colin Kaepernick‘s controversial kneeling during the national anthem.
“They suspend people for taking amino acids they should cut this f*ck,” Gruden wrote in an email to the team president Bruce Allen, according to Fox News.
Gruden also went on to slam Kaepernick’s then teammate, Eric Reid, who was one of the first backers to publicly support Kaepernick, saying that Reid should also be fired. Currently, neither Reid nor Kaepernick are playing for the NFL, although Kaepernick has expressed a desire to return.
Apparently Gruden used to be a fan of Kaepernick’s prior to the kneeling incidents, considering him a promising young athlete, saying, “He got beat out by [Blaine] Gabbert to start the [2016] season. I think that says something. [But] I am surprised he’s not in camp with somebody. He probably will be soon.”
