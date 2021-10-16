https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/10/16/bernie-sanders-assigns-blame-for-public-not-fully-embracing-bidens-spend-a-palooza-agenda/

Senator Bernie Sanders has slammed West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin for not doing what the people of Vermont want by supporting the Biden and the Left’s multitrillion-dollar spending bills, but Manchin isn’t the only one in the crosshairs of the super-socialist. Sanders is also criticizing the media for not doing enough to sell Biden’s “Build Back Better” agenda to the public:

Wait, criticizing the media is OK again?

It’s also amazing how the Left just expects the media to fall in line (and all too often they do).

Maybe even many in the MSM realize the tall task involved in convincing people that spending trillions of dollars costs “zero.”

Ding! Ding! Ding!

