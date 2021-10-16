https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/beth-barts-resigns-from-loudoun-school-board-scott-smith-sues-over-transgender-rape-coverup/

Scott Smith also announced he is going to sue the school board

Loudoun County Superintendent Scott Ziegler admits he mishandled the transgender rape case.

Beth Barts Resigns

First elected in 2019, Barts has been criticized by parent groups over Critical Race Theory and transgender policies in the school system. Her resignation staves off an ongoing recall attempt.

I HAVE GREAT NEWS! Loudoun County School Board Member, Beth Barts, is resigning. Barts was part of a Facebook group that encouraged teachers to post the personal info. of parents who oppose Critical Race Theory. Thank you to every parent who gathered signatures for her recall. — #ThePersistence (@ScottPresler) October 15, 2021











