Scott Smith also announced he is going to sue the school board

Loudoun County Superintendent Scott Ziegler admits he mishandled the transgender rape case.

Beth Barts Resigns

First elected in 2019, Barts has been criticized by parent groups over Critical Race Theory and transgender policies in the school system. Her resignation staves off an ongoing recall attempt.





