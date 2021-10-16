https://noqreport.com/2021/10/16/biden-claims-chris-dodd-wouldnt-disrespect-a-waitress-forgets-dodds-waitress-sandwich-with-ted-kennedy/

Joe Biden has an interesting way with words. Or, rather, he does with the words he remembers . Our pudding-headed president was in Connecticut droning on about something. He signaled out his good friend, former senator Chris Dodd. Biden judges a man by how they “treat the waitress” and used those standards to praise the man Dodd is. Interesting, because Chris Dodd is most famous for the way he treated a waitress in a rapey way with celebrated Democrat scumbag Ted Kennedy . WATCH: Joe Biden says his friend Chris Dodd is not someone who “would disrespect a waitress.”

In 1985, Dodd sexually assaulted a waitress, according to multiple restaurant workers present. pic.twitter.com/z5FFCSDsBx

— RNC Research (@RNCResearch) October 15, 2021 Here’s how a Connecticut newspaper described the alleged sandwich in 2017, saying that two senators sexually assaulting a waitress (allegedly) would be costly “today.” In 1985, it was just Democrat senators being Democrat senators.

“When the meal was coming to an end, the two women accompanying the senators repaired to the ladies’ room. A waitress, Carla Gaviglio, was summoned to the private dining room by two members of the world’s most deliberative body.”

Dodd and Kennedy were out with […]