Joe Biden on Saturday spoke to hundreds of officers at a memorial for fallen law enforcement officers who have been killed in the line of duty.

Classless Joe Biden used the 40th Annual National Peace Officers’ Memorial Service to attack the Second Amendment and condemn the January 6 Capitol protest.

“To the families of the fallen: you’ve suffered an enormous loss. But understand, your loss is also America’s loss, and your pain is America’s pain,” Biden said.

Rich coming from a guy who campaigned on defunding the police.

“Here, nine months ago, your brothers and sisters thwarted an unconstitutional and fundamentally un-American attack on our nation’s values and our votes. Because of you, Democracy survived,” Biden said.

'To the families of the fallen: you've suffered an enormous loss. But understand, your loss is also America's loss, and your pain is America's pain,' President Biden said at a memorial service honoring U.S. law-enforcement officers

