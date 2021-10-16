https://trendingpolitics.com/watch-biden-realizes-he-forgot-his-mask-then-greets-several-people-anyways/?utm_source=jdr

While standing in a crowd of people, Joe Biden realized he wasn’t wearing a mask. When he came to this realization, he asked his handlers to get his mask for him.





Biden often lectures Americans about how “dangerous” it is to go without a mask, so it makes sense that he would want a mask while greeting a group of strangers.

Well, after a few seconds of confusion, Biden basically said “Oh well” and decided to greet several people anyways. No mask? No problem! I guess Biden doesn’t take “safety” too seriously…does he?





Watch below:

Biden has never really cared about following his own mask rules.





If you remember, he signed a federal mask mandate shortly after being “Inaugurated” on January 20th. Within hours, he went to the Lincoln memorial maskless with his entire family.

The word “hypocrite” isn’t strong enough for what Joe Biden is, but sadly that is the man who is occupying the White House.

