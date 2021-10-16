https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/bizarre-ruling-in-pastor-pawlowski-case/

NEWS JUNKIES — CHECK OUT OUR HOMEPAGE







Judge orders Pastor Artur Pawlowski to condemn himself

A decision has been made in the case of Pastor Artur Pawlowski, with a judge ordering the pastor to condemn himself by reading a government script any time he speaks about Covid, masks, vaccines and anything else relating to the Scamdemic. Ezra Levant has the details from Rebel News.

Pawlowski arrested earlier this year on the highway