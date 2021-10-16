https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/10/16/blue-check-investigative-journo-says-if-sen-joe-manchin-isnt-stopped-climate-destruction-is-ensured/

Sen. Joe Manchin is the reason the heart of President Joe Biden’s climate agenda — replacing coal- and gas-fired power plants with wind and solar — might be stripped from the budget bill.

White House May End Up Pretty Embarrassed if They Have to Take Climate Change Out of Budget for Joe Manchin

https://t.co/lq9uYMFcCW — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) October 16, 2021

There are plenty of butt-hurt takes on Manchin, but this one from investigative journalist Amy Westervelt is particularly blunt:

If Manchin isn’t stopped, climate destruction is *ensured*. That’s what we’re talking about here. — Amy Westervelt (@amywestervelt) October 16, 2021

I’ve heard the same apocalyptic doom and gloom since the 70’s. Blah blah. — Shermie’s Pop (@WallysPop) October 16, 2021

The 1980’s called. They want their climate predictions back. — Critical Thunker (@CorbyW27) October 16, 2021

Imagine actually thinking this — Steen Kirby (@nolesfan2011) October 16, 2021

“Do what I want or you’re gonna die” is a sure bet for your side. Please, keep it up. — J.G. Petruna (@jgpetruna) October 16, 2021

Adorable. — Leland J. Unruh III (@LJU3) October 16, 2021

The idea that the passage of Joe Biden’s tax and spend legislative agenda is the watershed moment in the survival of the planet is so nuts that kids with peanut allergies shouldn’t come within 50 feet of this Twitter account. https://t.co/KrHQ0RZvsF — Noam “MF Blum” (@neontaster) October 16, 2021

So, “people are you to die” again? https://t.co/MOtokElZW6 — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) October 16, 2021

The most idiotic tweet of the day. Congrats. — Fred Small (@whip48fs) October 16, 2021

Good. I’d rather destroy the planet than give the government one more ounce of power — Roger Harford (@rogerharford) October 16, 2021

Climate Change is a religion. Pure fire and brimstone. https://t.co/2CXzcotGH9 — Denise (@neeceetx) October 16, 2021

Small editorial change needed, Amy: “If M̶a̶n̶c̶h̶i̶n̶ China isn’t stopped, climate destruction is *ensured*. That’s what we’re talking about here.” https://t.co/cGGw55l1yb pic.twitter.com/QeKMRZGr56 — Aldous Huxley’s Ghost™ (@AF632) October 16, 2021

Some people just gotta let their freak flag fly. ….while most of the rest of us just kind of keep our neuroticism under wraps. https://t.co/2nuWIDxBnQ — Sean Bannion (@SeanBannion) October 16, 2021

If “climate destruction” was “ensured,” the activists would be all for nuclear power. Somehow that never makes the cut though. Just need more electric cars to prevent certain death! If you want to invest in renewables, fine, but stop lying to us that we’re going to die. https://t.co/XNmVm0QzBv — Andrew Clark (@AndrewHClark) October 16, 2021

Let me guess you’re terrified of climate change but not so scared that you’ll support building more nuclear power plants. — Guy Incognito (@GuyInco16821140) October 16, 2021

We’ve certainly noticed that nuclear is not part of Biden’s plan to reduce climate change.

No, it’s not what we’re talking about. This is an “investigative reporter.” 😂 https://t.co/gMvMm6v7f5 — Jason Rantz on KTTH Radio (@jasonrantz) October 16, 2021

God these people are such insufferable morons https://t.co/Q1yZi1j40w — E (@Ericb1980) October 16, 2021

This is the most hilarious, anti-scientific rubbish I’ve read all day. https://t.co/rwdHPy3p6m — Captain Bearatio Hornbearer (@Bearocalypse) October 16, 2021

Going to go full Net Neutrality again because that worked so well the first time. https://t.co/SKgIHc5DGJ — Holden (@Holden114) October 16, 2021

It’s been so long that Net Neutrality killed us all that we forgot we were dead; that and the Trump tax cuts.

Related:

Activists kayak to Sen. Joe Manchin’s houseboat and attempt to convince him that $3.5 trillion bill ‘is not spending’ https://t.co/myZYbLwbTi — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) October 2, 2021

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

