https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/10/16/blue-check-investigative-journo-says-if-sen-joe-manchin-isnt-stopped-climate-destruction-is-ensured/
Sen. Joe Manchin is the reason the heart of President Joe Biden’s climate agenda — replacing coal- and gas-fired power plants with wind and solar — might be stripped from the budget bill.
White House May End Up Pretty Embarrassed if They Have to Take Climate Change Out of Budget for Joe Manchin
https://t.co/lq9uYMFcCW
— Townhall.com (@townhallcom) October 16, 2021
There are plenty of butt-hurt takes on Manchin, but this one from investigative journalist Amy Westervelt is particularly blunt:
If Manchin isn’t stopped, climate destruction is *ensured*. That’s what we’re talking about here.
— Amy Westervelt (@amywestervelt) October 16, 2021
— Stephe96 (@Stephe96) October 16, 2021
I’ve heard the same apocalyptic doom and gloom since the 70’s. Blah blah.
— Shermie’s Pop (@WallysPop) October 16, 2021
The 1980’s called. They want their climate predictions back.
— Critical Thunker (@CorbyW27) October 16, 2021
Imagine actually thinking this
— Steen Kirby (@nolesfan2011) October 16, 2021
Honey. https://t.co/iWiNzo4NWH
— Chad Felix Greene 🇮🇱 (@chadfelixg) October 16, 2021
“Do what I want or you’re gonna die” is a sure bet for your side.
Please, keep it up.
— J.G. Petruna (@jgpetruna) October 16, 2021
Adorable.
— Leland J. Unruh III (@LJU3) October 16, 2021
The idea that the passage of Joe Biden’s tax and spend legislative agenda is the watershed moment in the survival of the planet is so nuts that kids with peanut allergies shouldn’t come within 50 feet of this Twitter account. https://t.co/KrHQ0RZvsF
— Noam “MF Blum” (@neontaster) October 16, 2021
So, “people are you to die” again? https://t.co/MOtokElZW6
— Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) October 16, 2021
The most idiotic tweet of the day. Congrats.
— Fred Small (@whip48fs) October 16, 2021
Good. I’d rather destroy the planet than give the government one more ounce of power
— Roger Harford (@rogerharford) October 16, 2021
Climate Change is a religion. Pure fire and brimstone. https://t.co/2CXzcotGH9
— Denise (@neeceetx) October 16, 2021
Small editorial change needed, Amy:
“If M̶a̶n̶c̶h̶i̶n̶ China isn’t stopped, climate destruction is *ensured*. That’s what we’re talking about here.” https://t.co/cGGw55l1yb pic.twitter.com/QeKMRZGr56
— Aldous Huxley’s Ghost™ (@AF632) October 16, 2021
Some people just gotta let their freak flag fly.
….while most of the rest of us just kind of keep our neuroticism under wraps. https://t.co/2nuWIDxBnQ
— Sean Bannion (@SeanBannion) October 16, 2021
If “climate destruction” was “ensured,” the activists would be all for nuclear power.
Somehow that never makes the cut though.
Just need more electric cars to prevent certain death!
If you want to invest in renewables, fine, but stop lying to us that we’re going to die. https://t.co/XNmVm0QzBv
— Andrew Clark (@AndrewHClark) October 16, 2021
Let me guess you’re terrified of climate change but not so scared that you’ll support building more nuclear power plants.
— Guy Incognito (@GuyInco16821140) October 16, 2021
We’ve certainly noticed that nuclear is not part of Biden’s plan to reduce climate change.
No, it’s not what we’re talking about. This is an “investigative reporter.” 😂 https://t.co/gMvMm6v7f5
— Jason Rantz on KTTH Radio (@jasonrantz) October 16, 2021
God these people are such insufferable morons https://t.co/Q1yZi1j40w
— E (@Ericb1980) October 16, 2021
This is the most hilarious, anti-scientific rubbish I’ve read all day. https://t.co/rwdHPy3p6m
— Captain Bearatio Hornbearer (@Bearocalypse) October 16, 2021
Going to go full Net Neutrality again because that worked so well the first time. https://t.co/SKgIHc5DGJ
— Holden (@Holden114) October 16, 2021
It’s been so long that Net Neutrality killed us all that we forgot we were dead; that and the Trump tax cuts.
Related:
Activists kayak to Sen. Joe Manchin’s houseboat and attempt to convince him that $3.5 trillion bill ‘is not spending’ https://t.co/myZYbLwbTi
— Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) October 2, 2021