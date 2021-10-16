https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/10/16/blue-check-investigative-journo-says-if-sen-joe-manchin-isnt-stopped-climate-destruction-is-ensured/

Sen. Joe Manchin is the reason the heart of President Joe Biden’s climate agenda — replacing coal- and gas-fired power plants with wind and solar — might be stripped from the budget bill.

There are plenty of butt-hurt takes on Manchin, but this one from investigative journalist Amy Westervelt is particularly blunt:

We’ve certainly noticed that nuclear is not part of Biden’s plan to reduce climate change.

It’s been so long that Net Neutrality killed us all that we forgot we were dead; that and the Trump tax cuts.

