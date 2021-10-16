https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/boeing-workers-rise-up-awesome-scene/
Big protest against Boeing’s Vaccine mandate this afternoon
F Joe Biden chants
NOW: Hundreds of @Boeing workers in Washington state are out protesting the vaccine mandate outside the factory.
They told me they are not complying. pic.twitter.com/YcX6WmLS8s
— Katie Daviscourt🇺🇸 (@KatieDaviscourt) October 15, 2021
BREAKING: Boeing employee in Seattle sends @HumanEvents internal documents, says they are organizing #FreedomFlu Sickouts pic.twitter.com/KOdhTTZ18T
— Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) October 15, 2021