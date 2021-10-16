https://magainstitute.com/can-you-believe-president-donald-trump-actually-said-these-words/

“The very word ‘secrecy’ is repugnant in a free and open society.”

“There is little value in ensuring the survival of our nation if our traditions do not survive with it.”

“There is very grave danger that an announced need for increased security will be seized upon by those anxious to expand its meaning to the very limits of censorship and concealment.”

“Without debate, without criticism, no Administration and no country can succeed…and no Republic can survive.”

“No President should fear public scrutiny of his program.”

“Government at all levels must meet its obligation to provide you with the fullest possible information outside the narrowest limits of national security.”

“Confident that with your help, man will be what he was born to be: free and independent.”

No, those words were spoken long before Republican President Donald John Trump by Democrat President John Fitzgerald Kennedy.

They made sure that Trump was removed from office. Come to think of it, they made sure JFK was also.

