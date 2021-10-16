https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/chinas-hypersonic-missile-stuns-u-s-intel/

NEWS JUNKIES — CHECK OUT OUR HOMEPAGE

Missile missed target by couple of dozen miles, but people familiar with the test say China demonstrated a stunning capability that nobody thought they already had mastered. pic.twitter.com/PTRSVTjFes — Demetri Sevastopulo (@Dimi) October 16, 2021

SOURCE — Financial Times

China tested a nuclear-capable hypersonic missile that circled the globe before speeding towards its target, demonstrating an advanced space capability that caught US intelligence by surprise. The test showed that China has made astounding progress on hypersonic weapons and is far more advanced than US officials previously believed.

“Hypersonic glide vehicles . . . fly at lower trajectories in flight, which makes them hard to track and destroy,” said Fravel, a professor at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. The new hypersonic glide vehicle was launched with a “Long March” rocket, seen here carrying China’s Chang’e-5 lunar probe for its space program.