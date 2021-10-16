https://www.dailywire.com/news/college-football-what-to-watch-in-week-seven

Coming off a week in which we saw Alabama and it’s 100-game winning streak against unranked opponents come to an end, Oklahoma complete the largest comeback in the history of the Red River Rivalry, and Iowa get its biggest win at home since the 1980s, we were bound to have a less exciting slate of games.

But if week six reminded us of anything, it’s that college football is one wild ride, and I wouldn’t expect anything different from week seven of the college football season.

So far this season, 40 ranked teams have lost, and we’re seeing some new names emerge at the top of the rankings.

Iowa has its highest ranking since 1985 and Cincinnati has their highest ranking in the history of the program, looking to break the grip that the Power 5 conferences have had on the College Football Playoff since its inception.

Let’s take a look at week seven of the college football schedule.

No. 25 Texas vs No. 12 Oklahoma State – 12:00 p.m. ET, FOX

Steve Sarkisian and Texas still have to be in a state of shock coming off a devastating loss to the University of Oklahoma in the Red River Rivalry.

The Longhorns held a 21-point lead in the first quarter, and took a 38-20 lead into halftime. But it was the tale of two halves for Texas, as the Sooners completed the largest comeback in the history of the series with a 55-48 instant classic.

“Nobody feels sorry for us,” Texas coach Steve Sarkisian said on Monday. “We don’t have a lot of time to feel sorry for ourselves.”

Running back Bijan Robinson should once again be the focus for the Texas offense as he leads the Big 12 in rushing yards (789) and carries (125). Texas leads the Big 12 in points per game and total offense.

Oklahoma State is one of eight remaining undefeated teams in the Power Five and is doing so with a stingy defense. The Cowboys are 19th in yards allowed per game (305.2) and are only giving up 18.6 points per game.

Mike Gundy’s offense is not its usual high-powered self, averaging their fewest points since 2013. Oklahoma State has a shot at their biggest win to date.

No. 1 Georgia vs No. 11 Kentucky – 3:30 p.m. ET, CBS

Can anyone score against the Georgia Bulldogs defense?

Kirby Smart’s defense is flat-out nasty, allowing just 201.2 yards per game and an absurd 5.5 points per game. They’ve allowed just 10 points in their last three games.

Smart sees it as a team effort on the defensive side of the football, with no single player getting the majority of the attention.

“There’s not really anyone out there that’s saying, ‘Look at me, look at me, I need more attention,’” Smart said. “They want to win, is what they want to do, and that’s what matters.”

Kentucky’s defense is no slouch either, allowing just 17.5 points per game.

“They understand the quality of the defense we’re about to play against,” Kentucky defensive coordinator Brad White told ESPN. “A competitor always judges himself against someone else in his field, so if you want to be compared and feel like you are a defense that’s in the upper echelon of the country, you’ve got to compete at that level, and you’ve got a great measuring stick sitting right across the field.”

Mark Stoops and Kentucky’s offense will be trying to be the first opposing offense to break through, coming off a 42-21 win over LSU which saw the Wildcats rush for 330 yards on the ground.

“They are playing at a ridiculous level defensively,” Stoops said.

The last time Kentucky beat Georgia was 2009, but the Wildcats are 6-0 for the first time since 1950. Expect a good one at Sanford Stadium.

No. 4 Oklahoma vs TCU – 7:30 p.m. ET, ABC

Have the Sooners finally turned the corner after their impressive second half against Texas?

Preseason Heisman favorite Spencer Rattler was benched in favor of true freshman Caleb Williams during the first half of the Texas game, and Williams led the Sooners to the biggest comeback in the history of the rivalry.

Head coach Lincoln Riley has yet to name a starter for the game, but it’s hard to believe he won’t lean heavily on the hot hand.

TCU running back Zachary Evans has gone over the century mark on the ground in four straight games, and the Horned Frogs are averaging 236.4 yards on the ground per game. But head coach Gary Patterson says it’s the passing game that needs to step up if TCU is to have a chance against the fourth ranked team in the county.

“We’re just going to find ways to win. These guys don’t allow you to run the ball because they move the box,” Patterson said. “You’re going to have to be able to throw the ball to be able to move the football.”

TCU’s two losses have been by a combined 13 points.

Tennessee vs No. 13 Ole Miss – 7:30 p.m. ET, SEC Network

A sneaky trap game for Lane Kiffin and the Rebels.

Neyland Stadium will be rocking Saturday night, with 102,000 fans coming to Knoxville for a “Checkered Neyland” game.

“Personally excited to go through the Vol Walk and see about 45,000 fans there, and then come out to a checkerboard stadium that is packed out,” Tennessee coach Josh Heupel said during Wednesday’s SEC coaches teleconference. “But excited for our players. The effort they’ve put in during the eight-and-a-half-plus months that we’ve been here. Exciting opportunity for our players. After the football game last week, and this week too, our fanbase has to play a part in this football game. They have to make it extremely difficult for them to communicate and help us on Saturday night. Looking forward to that environment.”

As is the case with all Kiffin-led teams, Ole Miss had a little fun before the much anticipated showdown.

The Vols offense has exploded the past two weeks, hanging 62 on Missouri and 42 on South Carolina, and Ole Miss is averaging the second most yards per game in the country. The Rebels found a way to hang on last week against Arkansas, stopping the Razorbacks on a two-point conversion with no time on the clock for a 52-51 win.

Expect fireworks in Knoxville.

Other games to watch:

Utah vs ASU – 10:00 p.m. ET, ESPN

Indiana vs No. 10 Michigan State – 12:00 p.m. ET, FS1

Baylor vs No. 19 BYU – 3:30 p.m. ET, ESPN

